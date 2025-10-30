Steal a Fish is all set to roll out a brand-new weekly update, brimming with new content for the community to enjoy. Players must keep track of when the update rolls out so that they don’t miss anything and get to collect all the rewards, catch new fish, and check out everything new that the update has to offer. To help you out, we have prepared this Steal a Fish Fish ‘O’ Ween update release date and countdown article.

Steal a Fish Fish ‘O’ Ween Update Release Date and Time

The upcoming Steal a Fish weekly update rolls out on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 7:00 AM PDT and ends on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 6:00 AM PDT. This gives you a full week to explore various things that the update has to offer. This includes catching all the rare fish that arrive with the weekly update, to grinding money to upgrade your base.

Next, we have the release date and time for different regions to further help you out.

Region Timing United States (EDT) Friday, Oct 31 – 10:00 AM United States (PDT) Friday, Oct 31 – 7:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) Friday, Oct 31 – 3:00 PM India (IST) Friday, Oct 31 – 7:30 PM Japan (JST) Friday, Oct 31 – 11:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Saturday, Nov 1 – 1:00 AM

We also have a countdown timer to further simplify tracking the upcoming Steal a Fish weekly update.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Steal a Fish Fish ‘O’ Ween Update

The developer has revealed various new things that are about to be released with the upcoming update. This includes a new fish, rituals, and a limited-time event for you to explore. You can check out the details below.