Valve finally confirmed what PC gamers have been waiting for since the announcement last year. The Steam Controller launches May 4th with a price tag that positions it as a premium alternative to traditional console controllers. After years of watching the PC controller market stagnate with minor iterations on the same designs, Valve is attempting something ambitious with magnetic thumbsticks, trackpads, and a wireless charging puck. The specs look impressive on paper but the real question is whether this justifies the asking price when excellent alternatives already exist.

Steam Controller Release Date

Steam Controller becomes available for purchase on May 4th, 2026. You can add it to your cart starting that day through the official Steam store. Valve has not announced whether the controller will be available through other retailers at launch or if it remains exclusive to Steam's storefront initially.

The May 4th launch date only applies to the Steam Controller. Valve announced Steam Machine and Steam Frame alongside the controller last year but has not confirmed pricing or release dates for either device.

Steam Controller Price

The Steam Controller costs $100 USD. This positions it at the premium end of the controller market. For comparison, Sony's DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 retails for $70. The price difference is significant, and Valve is betting that the additional features justify the extra cost.

The $100 price includes both the controller itself and the Steam Controller Puck. The puck serves dual purposes as a wireless transmitter and magnetic charging station. You don't need to purchase it separately which is important because the charging mechanism requires it.

Valve has not announced pricing for replacement parts or accessories. If you need a second puck for charging multiple controllers or want spare thumbsticks, those prices remain unknown. This matters for long-term ownership costs especially if components wear out and need replacement.

Steam Controller Tech Specs

Category Specification Controls A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L/R analog triggers, L/R bumpers, View/Menu buttons, Steam/QAM buttons, 4 assignable grip buttons Thumbsticks 2 full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR technology) with capacitive touch Trackpads 2x 34.5mm square trackpads with haptic feedback, pressure-sensitive for configurable click strength Haptics 4 haptic motors total: 2 LRA motors in trackpads for tactile feedback, 2 high-output LRA motors in grips for rumble Gyro 6-axis IMU for motion controls Grip Sense 2 capacitive touch areas on controller back handles for gyro enable/disable Wireless Steam Controller Puck (2.4GHz, 8ms latency, 4ms polling rate, supports up to 4 controllers) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 minimum, 5.0 or higher recommended USB USB-C tethered play and charging Battery 8.39 Wh Li-ion, 35+ hours gameplay (reduced when used with Steam Frame tracking) Dimensions Controller: 111mm x 159mm x 57mm, Puck: 50mm x 28mm x 9mm Weight Controller: 292g, Puck: 16g Compatibility Windows, Mac, Linux, Steam Deck, Steam Machine, Steam Frame, tablets, smartphones via Steam Link app

The Steam Controller hardware genuinely looks innovative with magnetic thumbsticks that should eliminate stick drift, trackpads for mouse-focused PC games, and clever Grip Sense gyro controls. But at $100, you're paying a 40-65% premium over the $70 DualSense, which works perfectly with PC and has proven reliability.