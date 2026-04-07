Steam’s New Feature Will Help You Buy Games That Your PC Can Play

Steam appears to be developing a new tool called Framerate Estimator that could predict how well games will run on your computer before you buy them. Dataminers recently discovered code for the feature in Steam’s client files, though Valve hasn’t officially announced the tool or confirmed any release plans.

Performance Charts Coming to Store Pages

The discovery came from SteamDB and dataminers digging through Steam’s backend code. A line in the client files reads: “Select an App and a PC config to get a chart of estimated frame rates, based on the frame rates of other users.” This confirms the feature will let you input your computer specs and see a performance chart before purchasing.

Steam will soon tell you how much FPS you may get according to your PC specs by taking other Steam users with similar hardware.



Found by Roadrunner on SteamDB. pic.twitter.com/H0opyA79Eo — LambdaGeneration (@LambdaGen) April 4, 2026

How the Steam Framerate Estimator Works

Every PC game shows minimum and recommended specs on its store page. The problem? Those numbers barely help. A game might say it needs an RTX 2060, but that doesn’t tell you whether you’ll get smooth 60fps or choppy 30fps gameplay. You’re left guessing or watching comparison videos online.

Steam’s approach cuts through that confusion. Instead of listing hardware requirements, the estimator shows a chart with actual framerate predictions matched to your specific components. The predictions aren’t guesses – they come from performance data Steam collects when people play games. If hundreds of players with your exact graphics card and processor are running a game at 45fps, that’s what Steam will show you.

Questions About Implementation and Rollout

It’s unclear how Valve plans to roll out this feature or whether it will launch on all platforms simultaneously. Some speculation suggests the company might test on devices with standardized hardware first, such as handhelds like Steam Deck that use identical components across all units. This would make it easier to verify prediction accuracy before expanding to desktop PCs with their countless hardware combinations.

The accuracy question matters more than anything else. The system would depend on collecting clean performance data from players. If estimates end up being as vague as current spec requirements, the feature won’t help anyone.

Valve has not officially confirmed the Framerate Estimator feature, announced any release timeline, or clarified which platforms will receive it. For now, the tool exists only as code discovered by dataminers in Steam’s client files.