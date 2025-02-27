Steam Next Fest February 2025: 10 Must-Try Game Demos You Need to Play

Steam Next Fest is back until March 3rd, and there are hundreds of free game demos to check out. With so many choices, it’s tough to know where to start. Don’t worry, I will help you pick out 10 must-try game demos in Steam Next Fest February 2025 that you definitely shouldn’t miss!

1. Mecha BREAK

Release: Open beta February 23rd, 2025

Open beta February 23rd, 2025 Developer: Seasun Games

Seasun Games Why should you try this game: Tons of mech customization and exciting multiplayer fights bring the ultimate giant robot fantasy to life.

If you’ve ever wanted to pilot a giant mech and battle other players, Mecha BREAK is for you. It features intense 3v3 and 6v6 fights, plus a PvPvE mode where you take on both players and AI enemies. The game was a huge hit during Next Fest, with over 317,000 players trying it out. You can customize your mech and pilot to look just how you want, even recreating designs from your favorite mech anime. If you love giant robots clashing in fast-paced battles, this is a demo you don’t want to miss.

2. Wanderstop

Release: March 11th, 2025

March 11th, 2025 Developer: Ivy Road

Ivy Road Why should you try this game: Wanderstop blends a cozy tea shop sim game with a surprisingly emotional story about finding meaning after failure.

From Davey Wreden, the creator of The Stanley Parable, Wanderstop may look like a cozy tea shop game, but it actually has a deep emotional meaning. You will play as Alta, a former warrior stuck running a tea shop she never wanted. As you serve drinks to travelers, grow ingredients, and decorate your shop, the story slowly unfolds. You will uncover and explore a narrative about burnout and depression in a way that feels real and impactful. The mix of relaxing gameplay and a meaningful story makes this one worth checking out.

3. Fellowship

Release: Coming soon in 2025

Coming soon in 2025 Developer: Chief Rebel

Chief Rebel Why should you try this game: It gives you the thrill of MMO dungeon runs without the grind of a full MMO.

If you have ever wished MMOs were just about dungeon runs? Fellowship makes that a reality. This Multiplayer Online Dungeon Adventure ditches the open world and focuses purely on team-based PvE dungeons. You’ll join a six-player team—two tanks, two DPS, and two healers—to fight through waves of enemies and take on powerful bosses. There’s also a hub town called Stronghold where you can rest, trade, and train. As dungeons get harder, teamwork becomes more important, making this a great pick for fans of classic MMO raids.

4. Solasta 2

Release: TBA

TBA Developer: Tactical Adventures

Tactical Adventures Why should you try this game: It offers an authentic D&D tactical combat experience with better world exploration for RPG fans.

If you like D&D and Baldur’s Gate 3, Solasta 2 is worth trying out. This turn-based RPG follows the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset and throws you into the world of Neokos, where dark forces are rising. As the sequel to Solasta: Crown of the Magister, this new entry keeps the deep tactical combat while adding improved world exploration. The demo gives you a pre-made party and a short adventure, making it beginner-friendly for both Solasta and D&D newcomers.

5. Aethermancer

Release: Coming soon in 2025

Coming soon in 2025 Developer: Moi Rai Games

Moi Rai Games Why should you try this game: Aethermancer mixes Pokemon-style monster collecting with gorgeous pixel art, making it a must-play if you like to tame monsters in your game.

Aethermancer is a rogue-lite monster-taming game with stunning pixel art. You’ll explore the Fractured Ruins, capturing and battling creatures along the way. If you enjoy Pokemon, you will feel right at home with the elemental-based combat. However, Aethermancer has its own twist to the game. It also features Hades-style boons and a deep skill system that lets you experiment with different characters and strategies. Plus, captured monsters carry over to future runs, unlocking permanent upgrades.

6. Is This Seat Taken?

Release: Coming soon in 2025

Coming soon in 2025 Developer: Poti Poti Studio

Poti Poti Studio Why should you try this game: It turns the everyday struggle of finding the perfect seat into a charming, satisfying puzzle experience.

Ever been picky about where you sit? Is This Seat Taken? turns that feeling into a relaxing puzzle game. You’ll arrange little shape-people in seats at places like buses, weddings, and cinemas, making sure everyone is happy with their spot. Some prefer the aisle, others want to sit with a friend, and some refuse to be near strong perfume. The puzzles are simple to understand but get surprisingly tricky, making each one feel rewarding to solve.

7. Do No Harm

Release: March 6th, 2025

March 6th, 2025 Developer: Darts Game

Darts Game Why should you try this game: The chilling mix of ethical dilemmas and mysterious horror makes for a gripping experience.

Do No Harm mixes a decision-making game with an eerie story. You play as a doctor who takes a high-paying job in a strange village, only to find it plagued by mysterious illnesses. Using the Book of Medicine, you’ll craft potions and decide which patients to save or let die. While you are playing, you will be faced with tough moral choices that shape your own story in the game, and you’ll need to figure out who to trust. It is an exciting game to try this month!

8. Tiny Garden

Release: April 8th, 2025

April 8th, 2025 Developer: Ao Norte

Ao Norte Why should you try this game: It captures the joy of gardening in a charming, pocket-sized format that’s both relaxing and satisfying.

Imagine a gardening sim packed into a tiny, toy-like world—Tiny Garden does just that. Using simple turn-based mechanics, you will plant, arrange, and nurture your mini garden on a compact grid, making every little decision count. This game has adorable visuals and a calming atmosphere, and if you are like me and love such gameplay, it is the perfect game if you want to have a relaxing play session. Even though it is small in scale, there is still plenty to do as you plan layouts, choose plants, and watch your tiny paradise flourish.

9. Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson

Release: Coming soon in 2025

Coming soon in 2025 Developer: Ritual Studios

Ritual Studios Why should you try this game: Fretless turns JRPG pixelated combat into a rock concert, where timing your riffs and shredding solos replace casting spells and swinging swords.

What if a classic JRPG replaced the swords with guitars? Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson does exactly that, letting you battle through a fantastical pixelated world using killer riffs instead of weapons. The turn-based combat lets you swap between acoustic and bass guitars, upgrade strings, and unleash powerful solos with well-timed QTEs. It keeps all the best parts of traditional JRPGs but adds a unique musical twist to it, plus an awesome soundtrack!

10. Post Trauma

Release: March 31st, 2025

March 31st, 2025 Developer: Red Soul Games

Red Soul Games Why should you try this game: Post Trauma nails the unsettling and creepy atmosphere of classic Silent Hill with terrifying monsters and immersive storytelling.

Post Trauma is a survival horror game where you play as Roman, a train conductor who wakes up trapped in a terrifying nightmare. Reality keeps changing, and disturbing creatures are everywhere. You’ll need to fight or hide while figuring out what’s going on. The game feels like classic horror titles, using fixed-camera angles like Silent Hill to create a dark atmosphere. The creepy monster designs and clever puzzles make the experience even more intense with this game. Worth a try if you like horror games!