Steam Replay 2024: How to View and Share Your Gaming Stats

Steam Replay 2024 gaming recap has arrived, letting you look back at your gaming highlights throughout 2024. Want to see which games you played the most or compare your gaming habits with your friends? Here is the complete guide on how to view your Steam Replay 2024 and share your gaming stats with the world.

How to Access and View Your Steam Replay 2024

Getting your gaming year in review is super simple. You have two easy options:

Through Steam

Open your Steam client. Look for the Review Your Year banner at the top of the Store page. Click it to see your replay.

Through a Web Browser

Visit Steam website. Log into your Steam account if needed. Your replay will load automatically.

What Does Steam Replay 2024 Show You?

Steam Replay 2024 covers your gaming stats from January 1st to December 14th,2024, showing things like your most-played games and the exact percentage of time spent on each. You’ll also see how many sessions you had for each game, your total achievements unlocked, and your longest daily gaming streak. Plus, there’s a comparison to the average Steam user to see how you stack up.

New features this year include spider graphs showing your top game genres, along with a monthly summary of your gaming activity. You can also check out stats for whether you used a keyboard and mouse or a controller, plus a comparison of how much time you spent gaming on Steam Deck vs PC.

Sharing Your Gaming Year

Want to show off your gaming achievements? Steam Replay makes it easy and gives you several sharing options. You can set your replay visibility to “Friends Only” or “Public” and copy a unique link to share with anyone. If you just want to show off some highlights, click the Share button to download images in different layouts and languages. This option is great for posting on social media. You can also add your replay directly to your Steam profile by scrolling to the bottom and clicking “Add profile showcase,” then placing it wherever you want on your profile.

Don’t forget to grab your exclusive Steam Replay 2024 badge. Just viewing your replay will earn it, adding 50 XP to your Steam level. If you have a badge showcase slot, you can even display it on your profile. Steam Replay 2024 offers a fun way to reflect on your gaming journey throughout the year. Check it out now and see how your gaming year has shaped up.