The Steam Winter Sale 2025 is finally here, and there are a lot of amazing discounts that will make your wallet very happy. We’ve gone through hundreds of deals to find the absolute best ones you shouldn’t miss. These aren’t just cheap games, but they’re fantastic games that happen to be cheap right now. Let’s jump into the top 10 best Steam Winter Sale 2025 deals that are really worth your money.

Best Steam Winter Sale 2025 Deals

Running from December 18th, 2025, through January 5th, 2026, this sale gives you nearly three weeks to grab some of the best games at prices you won’t believe:

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $3.99 (90% Off)

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Release Date: May 19, 2015

May 19, 2015 Metacritic: 93

In this game, you will play as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter traveling across a huge fantasy world. You’ll explore cities, swamps, mountains, and everything in between while hunting down monsters and searching for someone important. The combat feels great once you get the hang of it. At just $3.99, this is one of the best RPGs ever made, and you can buy it at a very low price. If you want the complete edition with both DLC expansions, it’s only $9.99, which is still an incredible deal. Buy it here.

2. Hogwarts Legacy – $5.99 (90% Off)

Developer: Avalanche Software

Avalanche Software Release Date: February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 Metacritic: 84

This open-world game lets you create your own wizard and attend Hogwarts in the 1800s. You’ll learn spells, brew potions, tame magical beasts, and uncover a hidden truth that could tear the wizarding world apart. The castle and surrounding areas are massive, with lots of secrets hidden everywhere. For $5.99, you’re getting 40+ hours of magical adventure here.

3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – $29.99 (50% Off)

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Warhorse Studios Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic: 88

This medieval RPG puts you in the role of Henry, who is a blacksmith’s son who was caught in a civil war. The game goes for realism, so you need to eat, sleep, and take care of your gear. Combat is challenging and takes time to learn. What stands out is how real the world feels. NPCs follow daily routines, guards react to crimes, and your actions affect your reputation. You can’t save anytime you want, so choices matter more. The story is based on real history, and a lot of effort went into making the world feel accurate.

4. Hades – $7.49 (70% Off)

Developer: Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games Release Date: September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020 Metacritic: 93

You play as Zagreus, son of the god Hades, trying to escape the Underworld. Each escape attempt is a run where you fight through randomized rooms filled with enemies. When you die, you go back to the start, but keep some upgrades and story progress.

The combat is super fast and smooth. You pick different weapons before each run, and other gods give you boons along the way. You’ll meet famous Greek gods and mythological figures, all with different personalities. This game won lots of awards for good reason, and if you haven’t tried it, you should.

5. Red Dead Redemption 2 – $19.99 (80% Off)

Developer: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 26, 2018 (console) / November 5, 2019 (PC)

October 26, 2018 (console) / November 5, 2019 (PC) Metacritic: 97

Set in 1899 America, you play as Arthur Morgan, an outlaw in a gang that’s running out of time. The Wild West is dying, and you’re trying to survive in a world that’s changing fast. The story is emotional and gripping, plus the world is insanely detailed. I mean, we never expect less from Rockstar Games!

Your horse bonds with you over time, you need to eat to keep your health up, and your choices affect how people see you. The main story alone takes 50+ hours, and there’s so much extra content beyond that. At $19.99, this is one of the best open-world games you can buy.

6. It Takes Two – $7.99 (80% Off)

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Studios Release Date: March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021 Metacritic: 88

This is one of my favorite co-op games that you can’t play solo. Seeing this game on 80% off just makes me want to encourage you all to try it, if you haven’t yet. You and a friend play as Cody and May, a married couple whose relationship is falling apart. Through magic, you both get turned into dolls and must work together to get back to normal.

Every level introduces new mechanics and gameplay ideas. One moment you’re flying on the back of a bug, the next you’re battling inside a snow globe. The puzzles require real teamwork and communication. It won Game of the Year at the Game Awards in 2021 and deserved it.

7. Monster Hunter Rise – $7.99 (80% Off)

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: January 12, 2022 (PC)

January 12, 2022 (PC) Metacritic: 88

You’re a hunter who tracks down and fights giant monsters using huge weapons. The game gives you 14 different weapon types, each playing completely differently. You craft better armor and weapons from the monsters you defeat, which helps you take on even tougher beasts.

In Rise, you can also ride some monsters and use them to fight other monsters. Hunts can take anywhere from 10 to 50 minutes, depending on the monster and your skill. You can play solo or team up with friends online. With the ongoing performance issues in the newer Monster Hunter Wilds, Rise is your best bet for co-op monster hunting right now.

8. Dishonored – $2.49 (75% Off)

Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Release Date: October 9, 2012

October 9, 2012 Metacritic: 88

If you like games that are set in a dark city filled with plague and crime, then you will like Dishonored. You play as Corvo Attano, a bodyguard framed for the Empress’s murder, and your goal is to get revenge and clear your name.

What makes Dishonored fun is how you play it. You can sneak through levels without killing anyone, or fight enemies head-on. You also get powers like teleporting, controlling enemies, and stopping time. Moreover, every choice you make in the game will change how the story ends. For only $2.49, it’s one of the best stealth games you can buy right now on Steam.

9. Assassin’s Creed Shadows – $34.99 (50% Off)

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: 2025

2025 Metacritic: 81

This brand new Assassin’s Creed game is set in feudal Japan, something fans have wanted for a long time. You play as two characters: a sneaky shinobi and a strong samurai. Each character plays differently. The shinobi focuses on stealth, while the samurai fights head-on with heavy armor and powerful sword attacks. You can switch between them depending on how you want to play a mission.

The world looks great, with castles, villages, forests, and busy towns to explore. Movement feels smoother thanks to better parkour. With the game available at 50% off, it’s a good time to try Assassin’s Creed set in one of the series’ best locations.

10. Control Ultimate Edition – $5.99 (85% Off)

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment Release Date: August 27, 2019 (base game)

August 27, 2019 (base game) Metacritic: 85

In Control Ultimate Edition, you play as Jesse Faden, who becomes the leader of a secret government group that deals with strange supernatural events. The game takes place inside the Oldest House, a huge building that constantly changes and feels unsettling. As you explore, you fight bizarre enemies using psychic powers and a gun that can change forms. The world is creepy and full of mystery. The Ultimate Edition includes both DLC expansions, adding more areas and story content. It’s definitely a great supernatural action game to buy for only $5.99.

The Steam Winter Sale 2025 is your last big chance this year to fill your library with incredible games without breaking the bank. These 10 games represent some of the best value you’ll find, with discounts up to 90% off. Remember, the sale ends on January 5th, 2026, so don’t wait too long to grab these deals!