Shift Up brought one of the most exciting announcements of Summer Game Fest 2026 with the official reveal of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain, a direct sequel to their 2024 action game. The original Stellar Blade earned an 81 on Metacritic for its combination of slick combat and striking visuals, so there was already a solid foundation of goodwill heading into this announcement.

What Is Stellar Blade Blood Rain

Blood Rain continues the story beyond the events of the first game. The new protagonist is Evie, a clear nod to the original's Eve, and she fights very differently from her predecessor. Where Eve relied on a sword, Evie takes on the enemies with her fists, which already sets the combat up to feel distinct despite the familiar enemy designs.

The environments also look impressive, with an opening sequence set in a crowded city that immediately creates a different sense of scale and setting compared to Stellar Blade's more contained world. I will be honest, I have been expecting the Stellar Blade sequel launch for a while, especially with all the rumors and leaks going around, I didn't expect it to be showcased at this Summer Feat! Nonetheless, it was a nice, refreshing surprise!

Stellar Blade Blood Rain Platforms and Release Date

No release window has been confirmed yet. What has been confirmed is that Shift Up will self-publish Blood Rain, moving away from their previous partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment who published the original.

This is significant for a few reasons. The first Stellar Blade launched as a PS5 exclusive before receiving a PC port roughly a year later. With Shift Up handling publishing themselves and Sony currently signalling a renewed focus on keeping its own titles console-exclusive, Blood Rain could realistically land on multiple platforms from launch. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and given the current state of PlayStation's exclusivity strategy, it is genuinely hard to predict whether a PC version will arrive at launch or much later down the line, or at all.

The original Stellar Blade was a strong debut that showed Shift Up understood how to build a satisfying action game with real mechanical depth underneath the flashy presentation. Blood Rain looks to be building on those strengths rather than reinventing them, which is the right call for a sequel at this stage. The switch from sword to fist combat is an interesting enough shift to make Evie feel like her own character rather than just a reskin of Eve.