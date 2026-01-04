How to Get Stolen Heart in The Forge

Getting Stolen Heart in The Forge is one of the quests introduced in the latest Secret Cave update. The process involves unlocking a hidden area and mining the deposits found in it. You will receive a blueprint for one of the best late-game armors upon completing the quests related to finding the Ore. In this article, you will find a comprehensive guide to finding the Stolen Heart in The Forge.

A Complete Guide to Finding the Stolen Heart in The Forge

Getting Stolen Heart is part of the Raven 3 quest. You must complete the first two quests from the Raven NPC, get a key, and unlock the Red Cave to find the deposit with Stolen Heart. Below is a step-by-step guide to finding the Ore in The Forge:

Step 1: Completing the Raven NPC quests for the Red Cave Key

You can find Stolen Heart only in the Red Cave. Accessing it requires completing two quests from the Raven NPC. Here are the quests:

Quests Tasks Raven 1 – Kill 5 Crystal Spiders

– Mine 10 Icy Pebbles

– Bring 1 Aetherit Raven 2 – Kill 10 Diamond Spiders

– Kill 1 Prismarine Spider

– Bring 1 Snowite Ore

You can find the Raven NPC in a Camp, located in the southwest direction from the Spider Cave’s entrance in the Frostpire Expanse. Talk to the Raven, complete the tasks, and obtain its rewards. After that, the NPC will change its location to the left of the Red Cave’s entrance. The Red Cave is located in the southeast direction from the Wizard’s Tower in the Frostpire Expanse. You can take the second quest from the Raven NPC and complete it to receive the Red Cave Key. Use the key to open the Red Cave door and unlock new locations, enemies, and deposits.

Step 2: Mining the Rock

You must mine a special rock, Heart of The Island, to receive the Stolen Heart in The Forge. Its HP is usually over 30k, and you must use a Pickaxe with 650 base damage to break the rock. There is a 1 in 5,4321 chance of obtaining the ore from the rock. We recommend using the Prismatic Pickaxe with Runes that boost mining speed and luck. Additionally, you can activate the Dedicated Player skills to increase your luck stat.

Since it has a massive HP, breaking one takes longer. So, don’t mine the rock fully if you don’t see the Stolen Heart ore. Wait and return after some time, or try mining another rock.

About the Stone Heart Ore

Stone Heart is the Divine rarity Ore that has a 1 out of 5,4321 chance of dropping from the Heart of The Island rock. It provides a 15.4 times multiplier to the equipment’s base selling price and stats. You can sell it to the Greedy Cey NPC at a base price of 288.75 gold. The Ore’s trait provides a 20% chance to receive 3% lifesteal per hit passive to your armor.

Stone Heart Ore is a part of the Raven 3 quests, whose tasks are listed below:

Kill 25 Mini Demonic Spiders

Kill 10 Demonic Spiders

Kill 1 Demonic Queen Spider

Bring 1 Stolen Heart Ore

After completing this quest, you will receive the Berserker armor recipe. It is one of the best late-game armors from the Heavy class. So, obtaining the Stone Heart will be worthwhile for your future adventure into creepy caves.

That concludes our guide on obtaining the Stolen Heart Ore in The Forge. You can check out our The Forge Wiki for more guides and information.