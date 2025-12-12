Home » Puzzles » Stone NYT – Crossword Clue Answers

Stone NYT – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
by Abeer Chawake

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Stone NYT, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Stone NYT – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Stone NYT.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersPIT, GEM, ORE, ACE, HIT, ICE, NUT
4 LettersROCK, JADE, BULK, GRIT, HONE, MASS, OPAL, BEAT, GRAY, SEED, LAVA, REEF, PICK, ACME, SLAB, CRAG, BEAD, PELT
5 LettersSTEEN, AGATE, FLINT, BLOCK, JEWEL, LAPIS, EARTH, GLASS, METAL, SIGHT, TRUMP, PEARL, SHELF, BRASS, LODGE, PRIZE, COVER, CHUNK, THROW, LITHO, SLATE
6 LettersMARBLE, PEBBLE, VOLUME, CEMENT, GARNET, GRAVEL, MATTER, FLOWER, PROPER, STRIKE, WEIGHT, PROPEL, BAUBLE, QUARRY
7 LettersGRANITE, ROSETTA, BOULDER, GRINDER, MISSILE, BEDROCK, MINERAL, CORRECT, MEASURE, JEWELRY
8 LettersCALCULUS, DENDRITE, HARDNESS, LAPIDATE, MEGALITH, QUANTITY, STRENGTH, TREASURE, HARDWARE, MEMORIAL, ACCURATE, ORNAMENT, MONUMENT, LANDMARK, MANNERLY
9 LettersSUBSTANCE, THICKNESS, CHRISTMAS, BRILLIANT, DESIRABLE
10 LettersCONCRETION, ATTRACTIVE, COMPELLING
11 LettersMASTERPIECE
14 LettersDIRECTOROLIVER, PREHISTORICAGE
15 LettersBACKGAMMONPIECE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

