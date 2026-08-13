Sony's decision to end physical disc production from January 2028 was announced after the lawsuit began but campaigners argue it strengthens their case.

The lawsuit covers approximately 1.7 million PlayStation users in the Netherlands and claims Sony should collect a 12% commission rather than the 30% rate.

Sony has had a difficult few months in the court of public opinion. The decision to end physical disc production for new PlayStation games from January 2028 has generated sustained backlash from players and now it has helped fuel something more formal. Stop Killing Games has officially joined a $457 million collective lawsuit against Sony and the combination of that news with the disc announcement makes this one of the more significant consumer stories in gaming right now.

What the Lawsuit Actually Claims

The lawsuit was originally filed in June 2025 by Dutch nonprofit Stichting Massaschade and Consument and covers an estimated 1.7 million people in the Netherlands who own a PS4 or PS5, have a PlayStation Network account, and have purchased something through the PlayStation Store on or after November 29 2013.

The core claim is that Sony abuses its control over the PlayStation Store by preventing competing digital storefronts from operating on its consoles. This alleged monopoly means digital games cost on average 47% more than equivalent physical copies. Economic consultants estimated damages of €435.4 million based on the argument that Sony should be collecting a 12% commission rather than the 30% rate it currently charges.

Stop Killing Games joined alongside physical game preservation group DoesItPlay which previously organised a player boycott over the disc situation. Both groups are backing the action to help demonstrate that the foundation represents broader gamer interests rather than just the Dutch claimants.

It's time to sue Sony, join us@DoesItPlay1 and Stop Killing Games are backing the class action lawsuit against Sony. pic.twitter.com/DHiqt8F6TF — Stop Killing Games Official (@StopKilingGames) August 10, 2026

Why the Disc Decision Makes This Worse

Sony announced the end of physical disc production more than a year after this lawsuit began but campaigners argue it strengthens their case considerably. When physical releases disappear players lose access to used game markets, competing retail prices, and any form of ownership that exists outside the PlayStation Store ecosystem. Sony has said games will still be available through digital codes at retail but those codes cannot be resold the way discs can. The distinction matters and the lawsuit is now pointing directly at what happens when the only option left is the one Sony controls entirely.