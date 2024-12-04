Home » iOS » Stop Live Activities From Hijacking Apple Watch Screen Automatically

Stop Live Activities From Hijacking Apple Watch Screen Automatically

by Anchit srivastava
Imagine raising your wrist to check time on Apple Watch only to find your customized watch face replaced by music controls or a live tracking screen for an order you placed. The Smart Stack uses widgets to keep you informed but the Live Activities feature can be intrusive, often hijacking your watch face unexpectedly. While it’s useful for quick updates or controlling activities, having it automatically take over your display can be frustrating.

Disable Auto Launch Live Activities

So there is an option called auto launch live activities. What it does is show the live activity, be it food delivery or some music playing on one of your Apple devices, when you raise your hand. There is an option to disable it from both iPhone and Watch. Don’t worry, you can still view live activities using the crown button giving you more control over when you want to see live activities.

From iPhone:

  1. Open your watch app and tap on the Smart Stack option.
  2. Toggle off the Auto-Launch Live Activities switch.

Also Read:

From Apple Watch:

  1. Open Settings on your Apple Watch.
  2. Tap on Smart Stack
  3. Tap on the Live Activities option.
  4. Toggle off the switch next to the Auto-Launch Live Activities switch.

There you go. Now you will see live activities only when you want them to see them. Not when you want to check time or view notifications.

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

