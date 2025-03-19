Tired of WhatsApp Spam Calls and Messages? 5 Ways to Stop Them

Back in the day, spam text messages were everywhere. But as messaging moved from SMS to WhatsApp, spam evolved too. If you use WhatsApp, you’ve probably come across different types of unwanted messages: links from strangers, scammers trying to lure you in with fake job offers or cash, or brands flooding you with promotions at all hours.

These messages don’t just clutter your chats, they’re downright annoying. Imagine your phone buzzes with a WhatsApp notification, you pick it up, unlock it, and it’s just another spam message. The good news is WhatsApp knows this is a problem and gives you plenty of ways to block spam. Let’s go over them.

1. Mute Spam Calls from Unknown Numbers

You might have gotten a random video call from a scammer or an unknown number trying to get your attention. Maybe you know someone who has. To stop this, WhatsApp lets you silence calls from people who aren’t in your contacts.

Once you turn this on, calls from unsaved numbers won’t ring and interrupt you. But if it turns out to be someone important, you can still find the call in your call log.

To enable this:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap Privacy > Calls. Turn on Silence Unknown Callers.

Once enabled, you’ll no longer be interrupted by spam or robocalls from unknown numbers.

2. Block Spam Messages from Unknown Numbers

If you keep getting random messages from unknown numbers promoting fake giveaways, offering shady jobs, or sending suspicious links, you’re not alone. Blocking and reporting helps, but you can’t do that for every message. And by the time you do, you’ve already received the message, which is what most people want to avoid in the first place.

If you’re getting a high volume of spam on WhatsApp, turning on this option can help:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap Privacy > Advanced. Here, toggle on Block unknown account messages.

This won’t block every message from an unknown number, but it helps catch bots and spam accounts that send too many messages too quickly. It also prevents your phone from getting overloaded with junk messages.

3. Stop Strangers from Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Ever woken up to find yourself added to a random WhatsApp group? Maybe it’s about the next big crypto investment or someone trying to teach you how to trade and make money. Spammers and scammers often add people to groups without permission and flood them with unwanted messages.

If this keeps happening, you can limit who can add you to groups so only people you trust have that control. Even if someone genuinely wants to add you, they can still send you an invite link instead.

Here’s how:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap Privacy > Groups. Choose My Contacts (so only people in your contacts can add you) or My Contacts Except… (to block specific people from adding you).

With the rise of WhatsApp Business, more brands are using WhatsApp to send messages. You might get loan offers, credit card promotions from banks or third parties, discounts from fashion stores, or updates about new movie releases. But WhatsApp is meant for personal messaging, and most people don’t want their chats filled with promotional messages. This is the same reason why many dislike RCS messaging.

The good news is that all legitimate brands are required to provide an option to unsubscribe. In most cases, you can simply reply with “STOP” or “Unsubscribe.”

If there’s no clear option to opt out, you can report and block the sender directly:

If you haven’t replied yet, tap WhatsApp’s Report suggestion at the top of the chat. Or tap the three dots in the top right corner. Select Report, then tick Block business and report chat. Tap Report and choose a reason—No longer needed, Didn’t sign up, Spam, Offensive messages, or Other.

5. Fine-Tune Other WhatsApp Privacy Settings

Along with the tips above, make sure you’re using other privacy features WhatsApp offers:

Disable link previews: This prevents links from showing previews in the app. It also stops the sender from getting your IP address just by you receiving the link. They would only get it if you click on it.

This prevents links from showing previews in the app. It also stops the sender from getting your IP address just by you receiving the link. They would only get it if you click on it. Protect IP address in calls: If you often get spam or unknown calls, enabling this option routes your calls through WhatsApp servers to hide your IP details. Keep in mind that it may slightly reduce call quality.

Other useful privacy settings include hiding your profile picture, status updates, about info, online status, and last seen from people who aren’t in your contacts. This helps prevent strangers and spammers from accessing your personal details.

For a full privacy review, go to WhatsApp > Settings > Privacy > Privacy Checkup and adjust your settings as needed.

Enjoy a Cleaner, Spam-Free WhatsApp Experience

By using these spam-blocking tricks, you can keep your WhatsApp free from annoying messages and calls. I’ve been using them for a while, and they’ve made a huge difference in cutting down spam, scams, and unwanted promotions. Try them out and enjoy a clutter-free chat experience!