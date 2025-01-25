Home » Gaming » Storm Dominates Marvel Rivals Season 1 With the Highest Competitive Win Rate

by Shida Aruya
The Season 1 update of Marvel Rivals not only brings new characters to the roster but also shifts the game’s meta significantly with hero buffs and nerfs. Looking at Storm Marvel Rivals win rate data, the previously least-favored Duelist who was positioned in the lowest tier now reigns supreme and dominates the battlefield with the highest competitive win rate in competitive play.

Storm Has Highest Competitive Win Rate in Marvel Rivals Season 1

Storm’s Win Rate Makes Her the Most Feared Hero in Marvel Rivals Season 1

Gone are the days when players would instantly lock in Hela at the start of a match. The meta has undergone a dramatic shift following the recent balance changes introduced in Season 1. Among the heroes benefiting most from these updates is Storm. These adjustments have made a substantial impact, as reflected in competitive win rates. Storm now boasts an impressive 56.32% win rate, placing her at the top of the leaderboard.

What Makes Storm Top-Tier in Season 1?

In Season 0, Ororo Munroe often felt like a disappointment—her slow movement and underwhelming damage made her hard to enjoy. However, the buffs she received in Season 1 have completely turned things around. Now, she’s one of the top Duelists and ranks within the top 10 of the 28 DPS characters. But how did this transformation happen?

Increased Projectile Speed and Damage

Storm Projectile Speed and Damage are fast

Storm’s basic attack projectile speed has been increased from 100 m/s to 150 m/s, along with a damage boost from 50 to 55. While these numbers may seem minor on paper, the changes have created a noticeable improvement in her performance. Players can immediately feel the difference in her damage output during matches.

Buffed Ultimate Ability

Strom Ultimate Ability is strong

Her ultimate ability also received significant improvements. The bonus health she gains after releasing her hurricane has been increased from 350 to 450. This change makes her much harder to eliminate, especially when combined with her enhanced damage output. With her buffs, she can now charge her ultimate way too fast that somehow it feels like it needs a nerf now.

Advantage of Catching Enemies Off-guard

Storm keeps on flying in matches

Storm’s damage is pretty solid, and being a flyer, she has the advantage of catching people off guard since, let’s be honest, players rarely look up. Sometimes, she’ll go an entire game, barely getting touched by the enemies. So these are the reasons why she is much better to be played now, especially in Competitive matches.

Marvel Rivals Current Win Rates

With Storm sitting on top of the leaderboard, let’s take a look at the current win rate:

RankCharacterWin Rate (%)
1Storm56.32%
2Rocket Raccoon54.91%
3Magik53.07%
4Mantis52.74%
5Peni Parker52.54%
6Thor51.81%
7Mister Fantastic51.08%
8Captain America50.97%
9Hulk50.93%
10Loki50.89%
11Adam Warlock50.49%
12Black Panther50.20%
13Doctor Strange50.18%
14Wolverine50.11%
15Psylocke49.96%
16Winter Soldier49.35%
17Groot49.24%
18Iron Man49.22%
19Invisible Woman48.77%
20Star-Lord48.32%
21Hela48.32%
22Magneto48.31%
23Namor48.26%
24Spider-Man48.24%
25Cloak and Dagger48.16%
26Iron Fist47.68%
27Luna Snow47.36%
28Venom47.34%
29The Punisher47.29%
30Scarlet Witch47.23%
31Squirrel Girl47.21%
32Moon Knight47.14%
33Hawkeye42.25%
34Jeff The Land Shark42.12%
35Black Widow39.95%

Moreover, Storm isn’t just winning in Season 1. She’s also becoming a prime target for bans. She’s currently the second most banned character, right after Hulk. This tells you just how much of a threat she’s become in the right hands.

If you’re unfamiliar with how bans work in Marvel Rivals, it’s a feature available in competitive play for players at Diamond rank and above. Each team gets to ban two heroes before a match starts, resulting in a total of four banned heroes per match.

If you haven’t tried Storm in Marvel Rivals Season 1, now’s the time. Her buffs have transformed her from an overlooked character to a top-tier Duelist who can truly change the course of a match. Get out there and start mastering the Weather Goddess!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

