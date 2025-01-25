Storm Dominates Marvel Rivals Season 1 With the Highest Competitive Win Rate

The Season 1 update of Marvel Rivals not only brings new characters to the roster but also shifts the game’s meta significantly with hero buffs and nerfs. Looking at Storm Marvel Rivals win rate data, the previously least-favored Duelist who was positioned in the lowest tier now reigns supreme and dominates the battlefield with the highest competitive win rate in competitive play.

Storm’s Win Rate Makes Her the Most Feared Hero in Marvel Rivals Season 1

Gone are the days when players would instantly lock in Hela at the start of a match. The meta has undergone a dramatic shift following the recent balance changes introduced in Season 1. Among the heroes benefiting most from these updates is Storm. These adjustments have made a substantial impact, as reflected in competitive win rates. Storm now boasts an impressive 56.32% win rate, placing her at the top of the leaderboard.

What Makes Storm Top-Tier in Season 1?

In Season 0, Ororo Munroe often felt like a disappointment—her slow movement and underwhelming damage made her hard to enjoy. However, the buffs she received in Season 1 have completely turned things around. Now, she’s one of the top Duelists and ranks within the top 10 of the 28 DPS characters. But how did this transformation happen?

Increased Projectile Speed and Damage

Storm’s basic attack projectile speed has been increased from 100 m/s to 150 m/s, along with a damage boost from 50 to 55. While these numbers may seem minor on paper, the changes have created a noticeable improvement in her performance. Players can immediately feel the difference in her damage output during matches.

Buffed Ultimate Ability

Her ultimate ability also received significant improvements. The bonus health she gains after releasing her hurricane has been increased from 350 to 450. This change makes her much harder to eliminate, especially when combined with her enhanced damage output. With her buffs, she can now charge her ultimate way too fast that somehow it feels like it needs a nerf now.

Advantage of Catching Enemies Off-guard

Storm’s damage is pretty solid, and being a flyer, she has the advantage of catching people off guard since, let’s be honest, players rarely look up. Sometimes, she’ll go an entire game, barely getting touched by the enemies. So these are the reasons why she is much better to be played now, especially in Competitive matches.

Marvel Rivals Current Win Rates

With Storm sitting on top of the leaderboard, let’s take a look at the current win rate:

Rank Character Win Rate (%) 1 Storm 56.32% 2 Rocket Raccoon 54.91% 3 Magik 53.07% 4 Mantis 52.74% 5 Peni Parker 52.54% 6 Thor 51.81% 7 Mister Fantastic 51.08% 8 Captain America 50.97% 9 Hulk 50.93% 10 Loki 50.89% 11 Adam Warlock 50.49% 12 Black Panther 50.20% 13 Doctor Strange 50.18% 14 Wolverine 50.11% 15 Psylocke 49.96% 16 Winter Soldier 49.35% 17 Groot 49.24% 18 Iron Man 49.22% 19 Invisible Woman 48.77% 20 Star-Lord 48.32% 21 Hela 48.32% 22 Magneto 48.31% 23 Namor 48.26% 24 Spider-Man 48.24% 25 Cloak and Dagger 48.16% 26 Iron Fist 47.68% 27 Luna Snow 47.36% 28 Venom 47.34% 29 The Punisher 47.29% 30 Scarlet Witch 47.23% 31 Squirrel Girl 47.21% 32 Moon Knight 47.14% 33 Hawkeye 42.25% 34 Jeff The Land Shark 42.12% 35 Black Widow 39.95%

Moreover, Storm isn’t just winning in Season 1. She’s also becoming a prime target for bans. She’s currently the second most banned character, right after Hulk. This tells you just how much of a threat she’s become in the right hands.

If you’re unfamiliar with how bans work in Marvel Rivals, it’s a feature available in competitive play for players at Diamond rank and above. Each team gets to ban two heroes before a match starts, resulting in a total of four banned heroes per match.

If you haven’t tried Storm in Marvel Rivals Season 1, now’s the time. Her buffs have transformed her from an overlooked character to a top-tier Duelist who can truly change the course of a match. Get out there and start mastering the Weather Goddess!