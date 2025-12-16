NYT Strands is the new obsession for word puzzle lovers. This game is a captivating hunt for a secret theme hidden in a chaotic grid. If today’s puzzle has you stumped, don’t worry—we’ve got the clues and answers you need to solve the mystery. Here is “Out of line” “Today’s NYT Strands #654 Hints and Answers for December 17, 2025

“Out of line” NYT Strands #654 Hints for December 17, 2025

Here are today’s NYT Strands hints for you.

Today’s NYT Strand’s theme is: “Out of line“

While many words may reveal themselves to you, the game’s objective is to find words related to the day’s theme.

Strands hint No. 1: Words that describe something that isn’t quite straight or level.

Synonyms for being slightly skewed or misaligned. Strands hint No. 3: AL, AS, CR, LO, TI, UN

You don’t need another hint for today’s Strands puzzle.

Today’s NYT Strands #654 Answer for December 17, 2025

Remaining words: Askew, Crooked, Lopsided, Tilted, Uneven, Aslant

Today’s Strands was a delightfully askew challenge. The theme was clear once the spangram was discovered, but finding the remaining words required a subtle shift in perspective. It really made me think about the slight nuances between the words used to describe something that’s just a little off the mark. The density of letters in the grid felt manageable, yet the commonality of the words made them tricky to spot initially. It was a well-crafted puzzle that rewarded careful observation of the word definitions. I’d rate it 3 out of 5.

How did you like today’s NYT Strands puzzle? Easy, hard, or meh?

NYT Strands Rules

NYT Strands is a word game that is played on a 6×8 letter grid containing seemingly random letters. Each letter must be used in some way so that when all the words have been found, the board is full, leaving no letter unused.

Each puzzle has a theme, but you don’t know what the theme is. A hint is provided at the start of the game. You must guess all the common theme-related words that have something in common, leading to the Spangram.

Spangram is a special challenge word or base of the theme. All the words, when solved, are denoted in blue except the Spangram, which is denoted in yellow when guessed correctly and touches two ends of the board, side to side or top to bottom. Spangram denotes what’s common between all the other words on the board.

Note: Players can find non-theme words to earn hints. Every 3 non-theme words will unlock a hint.