8 Strongest Characters in Dandadan – Ranked

Supernatural showdowns push every fighter past their limits in Dandadan’s Evil Eye arc.

From Seiko’s divine exorcisms to Evil Eye’s chaos, power takes many terrifying forms.

This is the ultimate guide that ranks the strongest characters in Dandadan; no fillers, just pure destructive feats.

Dandadan’s Evil Eye arc drops you headfirst into supernatural chaos, and if you’ve made it this far, you already know, every battle could be their final stand. From yokai and aliens to psychics and medium spirits, every major character’s resilience is pushed to the limit in this arc. But who came out on top?

Here is our list that ranks the strongest characters in Dandadan based solely on the insane feats, spiritual techniques, and brutal brawls witnessed until the Evil Eye arc.

8. The Kito Family

You might not think much of the gray-skinned Kito clan, but they have some tricks up their sleeves. When they appear for the first time in the Evil Eye arc, their martial arts skills and coordination as a group put Okarun, Momo, and Jiji on their toes. The actual nightmare is their ace, however: the Deathworm.

This abomination of a monster releases airborne toxins and brainwaves that force people to commit suicide. It’s enormous, quick, and deadly, ridden into battle like a nightmare out of a horror anime.

They may seem like comic relief, but don’t be fooled; their tools can still shatter an experienced fighter. Naki Kito, their leader, particularly gives big boss vibes with her fighting abilities. But when the Evil Eye shows up? They get overshadowed pretty quickly.

7. Mr. Mantis Shrimp

You don’t need to be fancy in techniques when you’ve got alien muscles that could flatten a building. Mr. Mantis Shrimp, alias Peeny-Weeny, is not the smartest tactician but makes up for it with brute force.

After escaping the cruel paws of Serpo and becoming part of Momo’s crew, he’s capable of flattening enemies that gave even the main cast a hard time. He doesn’t steal the spotlight that much, but where it’s required to throw punches, this guy hits like a meteor. Even in battles with odds against him, he’s a dependable friend you’d certainly want to have fighting by your side.

6. Aira Shiratori

Aira talks big, but she’s backed up by raw talent and developing powers. Once she merges with the spiritual energy of Acrobatic Silky, she unlocks the power to control her hair with superhuman precision. And it’s not just for show; she can tie up enemies, deflect attacks, and increase her own agility tenfold.

One of her quirkiest upgrades? She keeps her hair dry to avoid conducting electricity, a bizarre trick that somehow works. Yes, it’s a thing. Pairing her combat prowess with agility, Aira’s become a force to be reckoned with. Although she didn’t play a direct role in the Evil Eye arc, her abilities up until now still earn her a solid spot.

5. Momo Ayase

You already know Momo’s psychic abilities are unmatched. Her spiritual arms are capable of lifting heavy objects, levitating aliens in the air, and even reviving hearts through careful control of energy. But the real kicker is her Power of Words technique, which amplifies her attacks based on the strength of her emotions.

She also possesses the signature “Moe Moe Tri-Beam” attack that combines energy projection with spiritual energy. What makes Momo so frightening is not raw power; it’s how versatile and creative she is in battle. She’ll turn the tide with one clever tactic and always finds a way to protect her friends, no matter how bad things get.

4. Okarun

Okarun might have started out as a kind of Turbo Granny knockoff, but by the time of the Evil Eye arc, he’s a very different beast. His “All Out” modes make him able to tap into Turbo Granny’s top speed and strength, but it’s his technical skill that makes him such a threat.

He went toe-to-toe with the Evil Eye and even knocked him out in his All Out mode. Even without his yokai transformation, his supernatural training and mobility make him a consistent top-tier fighter. And now, with the mysterious ogre club provided by Manshiro, Okarun’s next upgrade is on the way. You’re not just watching a kid get stronger; you’re seeing a future top dog sharpening his blade.

3. Turbo Granny

Let’s be real, you don’t mess with Turbo Granny. The yokai who started this wild adventure may have lost her body, but her spirit remains. She used to ride 100km/hr without a hitch in her prime, cursed her victims into heart attacks, and could possess anyone who wasn’t quick enough to outrun her.

Even sealed in a harmless-looking Maneki-neko doll, she continues to grant luck-based powers and sage advice with her signature foul mouth. Thanks to the Earthbound Spirit Crab artifact, she regains some of her terrifying abilities. She’s not just powerful, she’s cunning, merciless, and a cornerstone of the supernatural world. Underestimate her, and you’re dead already.

2. Evil Eye

The Evil Eye is pure hate incarnate. Born from the death of a child who was offered to a god, he infects Jiji and harnesses his vessel’s boundless spiritual energy to unleash grudge-based attacks that destroy everything in their path. From cursed soccer balls to barrier houses that reflect damage, Evil Eye’s arsenal is one of the deadliest.

No one was able to stop him during the Evil Eye arc. He was taking on multiple opponents at a time and still managing to hold his own until they sealed him off using Taro.

When Jiji channels his chi into the Evil Gun, he blasts off Dragonball-level energy beams that are more than a match for the strongest yokai. But the scariest part? Even the Evil Eye isn’t completely under Jiji’s control. When he has to step in, it’s only as an absolute last resort, and that should tell you everything.

1. Seiko Ayase

Don’t be fooled by her goofy grandma persona; Seiko Ayase is a straight-up unit. As the spirit medium known as Santa Dodoria, she borrows divine abilities to summon god-like exorcism techniques. Within Kamikoshi City, she’s practically invincible, trapping evil spirits within mystical barriers and burning them with righteous fury.

She’s also physically tough, quick, strategic, and keeps up with the Evil Eye in battle. She can channel blessings from local gods at any shrine across Japan, making her a walking divine conduit. In the Evil Eye arc, she proves once and for all that underestimating her is a deadly mistake.

Final Thoughts on Dandadan’s Strongest Characters

The Evil Eye arc massively raised the stakes in Dandadan. And we got to see the full extent of each character’s potential, witnessed some mind-blowing battles, and learned who’s standing at the top. Whether through spiritual power, raw muscle, or cursed rage, every character had something explosive to bring to the table.