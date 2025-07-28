Top 10 Strongest Nighthawks in Lord of Mysteries – Ranked

The Nighthawks, elite investigators and exorcists under the Church of the Evernight Goddess, is a secret organization in Lord of Mysteries. These Beyonders possess supernatural powers, utilizing them to investigate, defend their city against cults, monsters, and conspiracies. We rank the strongest nighthawks in Lord of Mysteries, based on canonical achievements, pathway developments, personality traits, and narrative impact for the ultimate lore-accurate rundown.

10. Lorotta

Aliases: N/A

N/A Pathway: Death

Death Sequence: 8 – Gravedigger (In Book 1)

8 – Gravedigger (In Book 1) Religion(s): Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Loen Kingdom

Lorotta | Credits: Cuttlefish That Loves Diving

Lorotta is a Sequence 8 Gravedigger on the Death Pathway, out of the Backlund diocese. Her combat contributions are a decent part of the story, but she’s an exemplary sharpshooter, which is a rarity in the Nighthawks.

Lorotta was involved in transporting dangerous sealed artifacts and supporting anti-Beyonder activities, such as confronting the Antigonus Family’s puppet.

Her loyalty, poise, and flexibility are demonstrated, though her exposure has been short-lived. Lorotta’s reliability and potential earn her a deserved place on this list as one of the squad’s unsung heroes and the 8th strongest nighthawks in Lord of Mysteries.

9. Seeka Tron

Aliases: Author

Author Pathway: Darkness

Darkness Sequence: 8 – Midnight Poet (In Book 1)

8 – Midnight Poet (In Book 1) Religion(s): Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Tingen City, Loen Kingdom

Seeka Tron | Credits: Cuttlefish That Loves Diving

Seeka Tron, a member of Sequence 8, follows the Darkness path as a Midnight Poet. However, her role on the battlefield is typically more supportive. Equipped with the forces of poetry, Seeka can soothe allies or instill fear and sleep in foes, making her a valuable asset during high-stakes investigations.

Her courage and calm are evident even in great danger. Klein characterizes Seeka as indefatigable even on the verge of death, bringing stability to her team. With few headline successes, Seeka’s courage and dependable support make her greater than a background figure.

8. Frye

Aliases: Captain of Tingen Nighthawks

Captain of Tingen Nighthawks Pathway: Death

Death Sequence: 7 – Spirit Medium (In Book 1)

7 – Spirit Medium (In Book 1) Religion(s): Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Tingen City, Loen Kingdom

Frye | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

As the current Captain of the Tingen Nighthawks, Frye operates at Sequence 7, Spirit Medium, on the Death Pathway. He is a master of spirit communication and postmortem cases, often taking on cases other officers avoid.

Infamously cold and aloof on the outside, Frye is motivated by a sense of responsibility that prevents him from advancing to higher Sequences, refusing to leave Tingen unprotected. His leadership skills and sense of responsibility serve as a counterpoint to his horrific career. Frye is a leader who buries warmth and humanity beneath a hard shell.

7. Davy Raymond

Aliases: N/A

N/A Pathway: Darkness

Darkness Sequence: 7 – Nightmare (In Book 1)

7 – Nightmare (In Book 1) Religion(s): Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Desi County

Davy Raymond is best remembered for his resilience in life as well as his tragic death. Davy, as a Sequence 8 Nighthawk and Red Glove, balances field expertise with unshakeable personal resolve, even in the face of unimaginable personal tragedy within his own family. Note that he has yet to make his debut in the anime, but manga readers are familiar with his capabilities.

He carried out dangerous missions, showing bravery and tactical genius, and ultimately died defending against formidable Beyonders. Klein subsequently completes his last wish for his daughter, a high emotional point in the novel. Davy personifies the unbreakable spirit that defines the squad’s best agents.

6. Dunn Smith

Aliases: Former Captain of the Nighthawks

Former Captain of the Nighthawks Pathway: Darkness

Darkness Sequence: 7 – Nightmare (In Book 1)

7 – Nightmare (In Book 1) Religion(s): Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Tingen City, Loen Kingdom

Dunn Smith | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Legendary Captain Dunn Smith holds the Sequence 7 Nightmare position in the Darkness Pathway. Interestingly, his capabilities rival those of higher Sequences. Dunn’s power lies not just in overwhelming foes by manipulating dreams but also in his unshakeable leadership and selflessness.

He personally recruited Klein, guided the Tingen team out of crisis after crisis, and frequently put his team’s safety above his own. His internal struggle with dream and awake reality makes his phenomenal power more comprehensible. Dunn’s legacy continues to be relevant, long after his heroic sacrifice saved Tingen City.

5. Eric

Aliases: Captain of Red Gloves

Captain of Red Gloves Pathway: Darkness

Darkness Sequence: 5 – Spirit Warlock (In Book 1)

5 – Spirit Warlock (In Book 1) Religion(s): Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Midseashire, Loen Kingdom

Eric leads the Red Gloves unit in Midseashire as a Sequence 5 Spirit Warlock. Trained in war, Eric’s adaptability and combat reflexes propelled him up through the ranks. His background includes surviving multiple captain casualties and commanding his unit through supernatural crisis points, such as the deadly events at Unit 403.

Tactical reasoning and knowledge of high-level artifacts supplement his combat abilities. Eric is perhaps the most story-important, but his high Sequence and proven command make him superior to most Beyonders.

4. Daly Simone

Aliases: Ma’am Da/SleepingWithCorpses

Ma’am Da/SleepingWithCorpses Pathway: Death

Death Sequence: 5 – Gatekeeper (In Book 2)

5 – Gatekeeper (In Book 2) Religion: Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Loen Kingdom

Daly Simone | Credits: Cuttlefish That Loves Diving

The renowned Daly Simone is one of the Nighthawks’ shining stars. She is also one of the strong nighthawks in the Lord of the Mysteries anime. He transitioned rapidly from Sequence 7 Spirit Medium to Sequence 5 Gatekeeper along the Death Pathway. Daly’s remarkable talent for Spirit Mediumship allowed her to command, banish, or communicate with a wide array of supernatural entities.

She was a master exorcist, crisis leader, and uplifted everybody’s morale under intense pressure. More importantly, her quick thinking and the ability to understand others helped fortify the team at its lowest hours, and her tragic arc still moves the hearts of readers and characters alike.

3. Soest

Aliases: Captain Soest

Captain Soest Pathway: Darkness

Darkness Sequence: 5 – Spirit Warlock (In Book 1)

5 – Spirit Warlock (In Book 1) Religion: Church of the Evernight Goddess

Church of the Evernight Goddess Origin: Tingen City, Loen Kingdom

Soest is in one of the highest ranks, a Sequence 5 Spirit Warlock on the Darkness Pathway and leading the Red Gloves in Backlund. He possesses immense power, has deep insight into cults and abominations, and has razor-sharp combat training.

His personality is perhaps best described as arrogant, even bordering on narcissism. His leadership is unquestioned during most critical investigations in the story. His proficiency in handling disasters and commanding specialized units puts him at or near the top.

2. Leonard Mitchell

Aliases: The Star

The Star Pathway: Darkness

Darkness Sequence: 2 – Servant of Concealment (In Book 2)

2 – Servant of Concealment (In Book 2) Species : Mythical Creature

: Mythical Creature Religion(s): Church of the Evernight Goddess & Church of the Fool

Church of the Evernight Goddess & Church of the Fool Origin: Tingen City, Loen Kingdom

Leonard Mitchell | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

Leonard’s fame is a result of both his talent and his special connection to Pallez Zoroast, an ancient relic that lingers in his mind. That makes him the second most powerful nighthawk in the Lord of Mysteries. He begins as a Sequence 8 Midnight Poet and rises rapidly through the Darkness Pathway, his skills improving during the night.

His signature poetry magic has effects such as tranquilization, pacification, or total mental breakdown on enemies. Extremely intuitive, with highly developed deductive abilities and combat skills, Leonard inspires respect from top Nighthawks and the most powerful Beyonders. His potential only gets more potent as Pallez’s influence grows within him.

1. Klein Moretti

Aliases: The Fool

The Fool Pathway: Fool, Error, and Door

Fool, Error, and Door Sequence: Lord of Mysteries – Great Old One

Lord of Mysteries – Great Old One Species : Mythical Creature

: Mythical Creature Religion(s): Church of the Fool (As Gehrman Sparrow and Merlin Hermes), Church of the Evernight Goddess (Nominally, as Klein Moretti and Dwayne Dantès), and Church of the God of Steam and Machinery (Fake, as Sherlock Moriarty)

Church of the Fool (As Gehrman Sparrow and Merlin Hermes), Church of the Evernight Goddess (Nominally, as Klein Moretti and Dwayne Dantès), and Church of the God of Steam and Machinery (Fake, as Sherlock Moriarty) Origin: Tingen City, Loen Kingdom

Klein Moretti as The Fool | Credits: B.CMAY PICTURES

No surprises here. Klein Moretti is the strongest nighthawk in Lord of Mysteries. After all, he’s the protagonist. Klein Moretti towers over all other Nighthawks, both in terms of story impact and ability. His development from rookie Seer to the pinnacle of the Fool Pathway shapes the course of the entire series. Klein contributes wide scholarly expertise, first-rate acting skills, master mysticism, and marksmanship sharpened through adversity.

His command of the Sefirah Castle grants supernatural abilities unparalleled and unfound in his peers. Those range from answering prayers and remote summoning to cleansing curses, manipulating destiny, and battling Angels.

At Sequence 1 Attendant of Mysteries, Klein is almost a god in all but name, wielding the full power of his Pathway as well as portions of the Door and Error Pathways. His leadership, intelligence, and adaptability redefine not just the squad but their whole world.