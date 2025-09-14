10 Strongest X Members in Sakamoto Days – Ranked

Summary:

X’s Organization is Sakamoto Days’ deadliest faction, filled with assassins stronger than most JAA elites.

From Uda’s sacrifice to Uzuki’s dominance, every member brings unique powers and terrifying combat skills.

Here are the 10 strongest X’s Organization members ranked from weakest to strongest in Sakamoto Days.

Sakamoto Days’ world is full of assassins, and X’s Organization stands as its most dangerous rogue faction. Formed by Uzuki and the other orphans of Al-Kamar, they are united by a single objective: destroying the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA). They each have unique skills, quirks, and overwhelming power, making them formidable opponents of the Order. The following is a complete ranking of the 10 strongest X’s Organization members in Sakamoto Days.

10. Kashima

Manga Debut: Chapter 21

Chapter 21 Status: Alive

Alive Abilities: Cyborg

Kashima as seen in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Kashima is one of X’s Organization’s most cunning and influential members. Unlike other members of the Organization, he isn’t as strong or skilled, but his strategy and advanced technology boost his strength, speed, and durability.

With 70% of the body made with machines, Kashima carries an inventory full of weapons inside him. We saw him using those deadly weapons in the Lab Arc in his fight against Sakamoto, which he lost miserably. Due to fewer feats of strength, Kashima is ranked lowest among all the other members on the list.

9. Uda

Manga Debut: Chapter 51

Chapter 51 Status: Deceased (Chapter 54)

Deceased (Chapter 54) Abilities: Explosives, close-range speed

Uda as seen in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Uda’s time in Sakamoto Days was short but impactful. Though brought in late, he made his mark by effortlessly tearing through JAA fodder and even outsped Shin. His willingness to blow himself up during the assault on the Tokyo Branch proved his loyalty to Slur’s mission, even at the cost of his own life.

Still, Uda’s feats don’t measure up to the stronger members of the Organization. His only impressive accomplishment was holding out against Takamura temporarily before being fatally injured. Having limited screen time and abilities, Uda is at the bottom of this hierarchy. However, his sacrifice ensured Uzuki and Gaku’s survival during their escape.

8. Carolina Reaper

Manga Debut: Chapter 72

Chapter 72 Status: Deceased (Chapter 161, killed by Osaragi)

Deceased (Chapter 161, killed by Osaragi) Abilities: Flamethrowers, Gas Saber

Carolina Reaper as seen in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Carolina Reaper stood out for his brutal and sadistic fighting style. Utilizing fire and his lethal gas saber, he inflicted serious damage on Amane and even delivered some big blows at Shishiba. His durability was remarkable as well, as he withstood many blows before going down.

But he was just too slow. Amane effortlessly dodged his flames, and Reaper couldn’t withstand Osaragi’s lethal assault. Despite being stronger than his brother Club Jam, his inefficiency against faster opponents placed him low. His flashy style made him dangerous, but it also exposed his weaknesses.

7. Gozu

Manga Debut: Chapter 211

Chapter 211 Status: Alive

Alive Abilities: Brute strength, endurance

Gozu as seen in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Gozu is one of the founding members of X’s Organization, breaking out of the orphanage massacre alongside Uzuki. His fighting style is based on raw physical dominance and durability, making him a nightmare in straightforward combat.

His presence during the group’s earliest stages is evidence of how significant he is. However, as one of Slur’s loyalists since the beginning, Gozu represents the raw strength behind X’s Organization.

6. Kumanomi

Manga Debut: Chapter 121

Chapter 121 Status: Alive

Alive Abilities: Electromagnetism, Coil Gun

Kumanomi as seen in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Kumanomi is arguably the most versatile fighter in X’s Organization. Her electromagnetism allows her to use essentially any metallic object as a weapon, and the coil gun is powerful enough to blow through Order-level defense.

She has gone toe-to-toe with elite fighters such as Hyo and Shishiba, showing resilience in the face of some of the strongest assassins alive.

What sets her apart is adaptability. From pulling trucks through walls to weaponizing debris, Kumanomi turns the battlefield into her arsenal. While physically weaker than others like Haruma, her abilities give her a deadly edge. She rightfully earns a solid mid-rank on this list.

5. Haruma

Manga Debut: Chapter 121

Chapter 121 Status: Deceased (Chapter 167, killed by Takamura)

Deceased (Chapter 167, killed by Takamura) Abilities: Sports-based combat, raw power

Haruma as seen in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Haruma fought with a quirky yet deadly style inspired by sports, turning games into lethal techniques that made his raw stats terrifying. His feats include outpacing Shin, tanking multiple amped punches, and breaking Shin’s fingers mid-fight. Shishiba himself admitted Haruma’s strength rivaled Hyo’s.

Tragically, his fighting style was what hamstrung him. Through imposing “sports rules” upon himself, Haruma restricted his own potential. His last act of loyalty was saving Uzuki during Takamura’s rampage, sacrificing his life in the process. Though flawed, the raw strength of Haruma qualifies him as one of the strongest fighters of X.

4. Tenkyu

Manga Debut: Chapter 185

Chapter 185 Status: Alive, separated from the group

Alive, separated from the group Abilities: JAA-engineered prodigy

Tenkyu as seen in Sakamoto Days | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Tenkyu is unique among the orphans because Uzuki himself admitted that he was the only true success of the Al-Kamar facility. His combat ability made him stand out as the genius that was too much of a liability for Uzuki to keep within the group. Later, Atari revealed that Uzuki’s alternate identity would never fully accept him.

Although Tenkyu hasn’t displayed the same combat feats as others, his status as Al-Kamar’s greatest “success” secures his ranking. His presence alone proves how dangerous the JAA experiments were. Though separated from X’s Organization now, his legacy makes him one of their greatest combatants.

3. Kanaguri

Manga Debut: Chapter 59

Chapter 59 Status: Alive

Alive Abilities: Filmmaker obsession, sword mastery

Kanaguri | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Kanaguri is both bizarre and terrifying. Obsessed with filmmaking, his power fluctuates with his “director’s passion.” When locked in, he gains staggering boosts in speed and strength, fast enough to blitz even Sakamoto. His durability is also impressive, taking hits from both fat and skinny Sakamoto while standing tall.

His filmmaking habit is both his weakness and his forte. Take away his equipment, and he fails; fuel his obsession, and he becomes unstoppable. Kanaguri’s unpredictability is what makes him a nightmare on the battlefield, and only his skill secures his spot among the top three strongest members.

2. Gaku

Manga Debut: Chapter 50

Chapter 50 Status: Unknown (critically injured by Takamura)

Unknown (critically injured by Takamura) Abilities: Martial arts, brutal endurance

Gaku as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 15 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Gaku is the Organization’s blunt weapon, a fighting artist with titanic endurance and horrific strength. He’s battled on par with Nagumo, one of the strongest in the Order, and actually hurt Takamura, a feat almost no one else has achieved.

His fighting spirit makes him second only to Uzuki. Gaku’s brawling skills, raw power, and unbreakable willpower are what define him. Even after brutal defeats, his presence on the battlefield cements his status as one of the most dangerous assassins in Sakamoto Days.

1. Kei Uzuki (Slur)

Manga Debut: Chapter 15

Chapter 15 Status: Alive, leader of X’s Organization

Alive, leader of X’s Organization Abilities: Whip chain mastery, persona replication

Slur as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 16 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Kei Uzuki, known as Slur, is without question the strongest member of X’s Organization. His ability to erase his bloodlust, manipulate personalities, and copy fighting styles renders him unpredictable and unstoppable.

During his fight against Takamura, Uzuki not only survived a fatal wound but managed to create a Takamura persona, using the strongest weapon of the Order against its wielder.

With his end goal being to destroy the JAA, Uzuki embodies the terrifying potential of X Organization. With his unmatched adaptability, mastery of weapons, and sheer willpower, Uzuki sits at the top without question.

Final Thoughts on X’s Organization

X’s Organization assassins bring unpredictability, destruction, and power to Sakamoto Days. From the brief sacrifice of Uda to the unmatched dominance of Uzuki, each member is crucial to the team’s purpose of taking out the JAA.

If you’re reading or watching Sakamoto Days, ranking the strongest X Organization members offers a deeper look into why they’re so excellent as villains, and why the battles against them are unforgettable.