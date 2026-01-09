If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Student in French, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Student in French – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – ELEVE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Student in French. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OTU 4 Letters ETRE, ABLE, CALM 5 Letters ELEVE, CADET, YODEL, CECIL, LATER, LEVEE, RENAN, LYCEE, LILLE, KNELT, HOLLY, BRUNO, PUPIL, LAPEL, ELTON, HOLST, TUTEE, ERNST 6 Letters ELEVEN, ECOLES, ELEVES, LYCHEE, PUBLIC, NEATLY, INTERN, GEORGE, AMPERE 7 Letters REMODEL, UNLATCH, ELEVATE, ABELARD, STUDENT, LAPLACE, PARLOUR, UKELELE, TITULAR, LINOCUT 8 Letters CONQUEST, DISCIPLE, BOTANIST 9 Letters CHALLENGE, MISSLEEDS, COMPLETED, GLADIOLUS 10 Letters MENDELEYEV, ELEVENPLUS 11 Letters ERNESTRENAN, DIRKBOGARDE, ROLLERBLIND, DOWNGRADING 13 Letters CLASSINTERVAL, RUGBYWORLDCUP, EMILIOESTEVEZ

