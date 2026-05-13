Subnautica 2 leaked on piracy sites two days before May 14 launch with Unknown Worlds confirming the leaked builds are old development versions.

It's been only days since the Forza Horizon 6 leaked about a week ago, and the situation is worse. The entire game went live on piracy sites 10 days before the May 19 release date (FZ6 countdown). Playground Games investigated and found that someone with early access leaked FH6 on purpose. Now the studio is banning people forever from all Forza games and even blocking their hardware from playing. And now, another major upcoming release has been leaked entirely online.

Another Major Leak Hits Gaming

Subnautica 2 became the latest game to leak entirely before its official release date. The underwater survival game was leaked online just 48 hours before its planned May 14 Early Access launch (check countdown timer). Unknown Worlds confirmed the leak but says the leaked version does not represent the finished product players will get tomorrow.

Screenshots and video clips from Subnautica 2 started appearing online yesterday, showing that someone got access to the game early. The leaker did not share everything but posted enough to confirm they had a working copy.

Unknown Worlds responded quickly with a statement confirming the leak had happened. The developer explained that unofficial builds of Subnautica 2 are currently spreading online. However, these builds are incomplete development versions that do not reflect the content or gameplay experience being prepared for the official release. The studio warned that files distributed through unofficial channels cannot be verified for safety or stability. Certain features or content may not function as intended in these leaked builds.

Why Such Leaks Frustrate Gamers

The frustrating part is how unfair this feels. Regular players who want to support the developers have to wait. Meanwhile, people who refuse to pay anything get early access and then flaunt it online. Some fans even spent extra money on Premium Editions specifically to play a few days early. Now pirates are playing before Premium Edition buyers, which completely defeats the purpose.

Subnautica 2 actually has massive hype behind it. The game just hit 5 million wishlists, which is really impressive. Unknown Worlds plans to give every player a special reward for reaching that milestone. The developer clearly has strong community support. So seeing their game leak right before launch must feel terrible after all the hard work building excitement.