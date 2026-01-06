Such Was the Funeral of Hector Tamer of Horses – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Such Was the Funeral of Hector Tamer of Horses, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

3 letters – ABS

ABS 5 letters – ILIAD

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Such Was the Funeral of Hector Tamer of Horses.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters RAN, ABS 4 Letters DAWN, PLOT, COMB, LAST 5 Letters ILIAD 6 Letters TICTAC, AENEID, OUTLAW, ARABIA, CALLOW 7 Letters LOSETHE, ODYSSEY, NERVOUS, THEROBE 8 Letters BOHEMIAN, FLETCHER, MARGARET, GERMANIC, AWSHUCKS, PATHETIC, LAPYANNE 9 Letters SANDDUNES, PETRUCHIO, PROPHETIC 10 Letters CHEVYCHASE, OPENINGBAT 12 Letters BRONCOBUSTER, UNAFFORDABLE 16 Letters STPAULSCATHEDRAL

