Home » Puzzles » Sudden forward thrust – Crossword Clue Answers

Sudden forward thrust – Crossword Clue Answers

by Abeer Chawake
written by Abeer Chawake 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sudden forward thrust, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Garret - Crossword Clue Answers

Sudden forward thrust- Crossword Clue Answers

Click here to reveal all the crossword clue In a state of much confusion? answers.

Here are all the potential answers for Sudden forward thrust crossword clue ranging from 5 letters.

No of lettersPotential answers
5BARGE, DRIVE, FIGHT, IMPEL, LANCE, LUNGE, LURCH, PRESS, REV UP, SPEED, SURGE, WORDS

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

You may also like

Garret – Crossword Clue Answers

Mexican dough – Crossword Clue Answers

Something awful – Crossword Clue Answers

Responsible for a mistake – Crossword Clue Answers

Conical – Crossword Clue Answers

Bravo – Crossword Clue Answers

Almost not – Crossword Clue Answers

Mournful songs – Crossword Clue Answers

Ballet movement – Crossword Clue Answers

Temporary loss of electricity – Crossword Clue Answers