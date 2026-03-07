Move Over Kizuna AI, Suisei Hoshimachi Might Drop Into Fortnite Next

Fortnite might be about to add its second VTuber skin ever, and this one is a pretty big deal. Leaks suggest that Hololive star Suisei Hoshimachi is coming to Fortnite as part of the Icon Series, and fans are already going wild over it. Here is what we know so far. Check it out!

What Got Leaked For Fortnite x Suisei Hoshimachi?

The news first started spreading after a Fortnite leaker, itsmeleaky, spotted something interesting buried in the game files. While Suisei’s actual skin appears to be encrypted, a cosmetic called Suisei’s Penlight Mic was found sitting right in the data files.

However, after a while, a Lego piece for Suisei is also found by the same leaker. That’s usually a strong sign that a collab is on the way.

Fortnite x Hololive



Hoshimachi Suisei Lego piece has been found by @itsmeleaky



The design will be her main model by Teshima Nari pic.twitter.com/6HKInQ0NvM — FireMonkey (@FireMonkey) March 6, 2026

From there, another leaker named Wensoing dug even deeper and reportedly found more cosmetics tied to the same collab. Here’s a quick look at what’s reportedly included:

Suisei Hoshimachi Icon Series skin

Suisei’s Penlight Mic as a pickaxe/backbling/music instrument

Weapon Wrap

2x Jam tracks

Emote

The LEGO style is especially exciting since it means you’ll be able to bring Suisei into LEGO Fortnite, too, not just the main battle royale. Her LEGO design is said to be based on her signature look created by artist Teshima Nari. There’s no word on an emote just yet, but given how past Icon Series collabs have gone, like Kizuna AI earlier this season, it would be surprising if one didn’t show up eventually.

Who Is Suisei Hoshimachi?

If you’re new to the VTuber world, here’s the quick explanation. Suisei Hoshimachi is one of the most popular virtual idols on the planet. She first debuted as an indie VTuber on March 22nd, 2018, building her own character and model completely from scratch before any major label picked her up.

By May 2019, she had signed with INoNaKa Music, and in December 2019, she officially joined Hololive as part of the 0th generation. She’s best known for two things: her incredible singing voice and her absolutely amazing Tetris skills. She’s also been featured on the cover of Forbes Japan’s 30 Under 30, which shows just how far she’s come since her indie days.

Is This Fortnite’s First Hololive Collab?

Yes, if this goes through, it would mark Fortnite’s very first official collaboration with Hololive as a company. Kizuna AI kicked open the VTuber door earlier in Chapter 7 Season 1, but she’s an independent talent. Suisei representing Hololive would be a whole new milestone for the game.

It’s worth noting that none of this is confirmed by Epic Games yet. Leaks can change, get delayed, or sometimes fall through completely. Keep an eye on official Fortnite channels for any announcements about Suisei Hoshimachi collab!