Suits: LA: Should You Catch Up on Suits: Pearson First? Let’s Break It Down!

If you are someone who loves Harvey Specter and his antics at Pearson-Specter, we have news for you. Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as “The Shark” in Suits: LA. The previous Suits chapter was more about Harvey’s relationship with his sidekick-cum-associate Mike Ross. But Jessica Pearson’s character was nebulously portrayed.

Her position at the law firm was in trouble because of Harvey’s associate, Mike Ross. He became an attorney under the pretext of being a protégé without a Harvard degree. She got disbarred for supporting Mike and allowing him to work at Pearson Specter.

But she did not give up on practicing law. This is why Ross said, “Blacks don’t Break” to Jessica in the early stages of the TV series. Common themes include power struggles, politics, character development, and Harvey. But let’s find out if Suits: Pearson is related to Suits: LA or if both can be watched independently.

Suits: LA and Pearson: Different Yet Interconnected

Suits is known for its witty banter, pop culture references, legal drama, and ensemble dynamics. The upcoming spin-off will try to capture the essence of the original series with a fresh plotline and a new star cast. Suits: Pearson presented a dark, politically heavy narrative as the focus shifted from corporate law to district law. The spin-off is also high on political corruption and personal morality. The spin-off jarred viewers, as they never expected a law drama to be so no-nonsense.

Suits: LA, while not intending to be heavy on drama, will replicate the overarching themes of Pearson. However, the commonality between the two series is that both Jessica Pearson and Ted Black worked from the bottom ranks and claimed powerful clients.

Jessica, the first Black woman from Havard, faced significant challenges on the way. The firm hired her to meet its diversity quota. After getting hired by Van Dyke, she worked her way up to become the name partner and lead the law firm. In Suits: Pearson, we see how the woman pivots from corporate law to district law as she begins her work with the Mayor of Chicago.

Suits: LA protagonist shares a similar story. Ted was a former federal prosecutor from New York who had to reinvent himself. The plotline mentions that he left everything and everyone he loved behind. He embraced a role he despised, but he saved him from when it was at a point of crisis The undertones of self-built, independent, dauntless, and resilience are common between Ted and Jessica.

View Fatigue and Reception—Will Suits LA Manage Viewer Expectations?

Viewer fatigue has a very crucial role to play in this discussion. When Pearson aired the final season of Suits, many viewers felt confused and unsatisfied by the shift to unresolved storylines and darker themes. This ultimately led to Pearson to tank in TV ratings due to incoherent transitions.

Aaron Kosh, the series director, aims to revitalize fan interest in the franchise and prevent history from repeating itself. This involves dropping all the baggage of the past and starting afresh.

Do the new characters from Suits LA have any connection with the characters from Suits and Suits: Pearson?

The only shared ground between Suits and its spin-offs is the great Harvey Specter. We will get to see the legend in action and close cases and deals in all three series. Otherwise, there is little to no connection between the second Suits spin-off and the earlier TV series.

Suits: LA stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black in the lead, along with popular stars like Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson.

In Short

In conclusion, you can watch Suits: Pearson independently, regardless of the order you watch the original TV series and the upcoming spin-off. The character’s focus, tonal differences, and viewer reception suggest that Suits: LA will have a new narrative while blending elements from the original show. Pearson adds fresh perspectives and angles to one of the most powerful woman portrayals in the Suits franchise. But it would make sense if you watch it as a standalone series. It is a single character-centric story.

