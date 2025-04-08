Summer Game Fest 2025: Schedule, Where to Watch, and What to Expect

Hear, hear! Summer Game Fest is going to be back, giving you a two-hour showcase packed with game reveals, trailers, and industry announcements. With Geoff Keighley returning as host, this year’s event promises to be bigger than ever with new features and plenty of gaming goodness to look forward to. Here is everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2025, including the schedule and where to watch the event.

Summer Game Fest 2025 Schedule

The event kicks off on Friday, June 6th, at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET / 10:00 PM GMT. The main showcase will be broadcast live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and will stream across more than 20 platforms, including YouTube and Twitch, making it easy for you to tune in no matter where you are.

Where to Watch Summer Game Fest 2025

You’ll be able to watch this year’s Summer Game Fest showcase on:

YouTube

Twitch

Other major streaming platforms

Mark your calendar for Friday, June 6 — @SummerGameFest returns to @youtubetheater in LA to showcase what’s next from the entire video game industry. Streaming live everywhere.



Followed by SGF Play Days from @iam8bit for media + Influencers in downtown LA. pic.twitter.com/mfViX89hDu — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 30, 2025

The event will be free to stream, making it accessible to gaming fans worldwide. For those lucky enough to be in the Los Angeles area, there may also be opportunities to attend the showcase in person at the YouTube Theater.

What to Expect at Summer Game Fest 2025

This year’s Summer Game Fest will have announcements from so many big game companies. We don’t know exactly which games will show up, but we can expect first looks for new games, new trailers for popular upcoming titles (Rockstar, we are looking at you), chats with developers, behind-the-scenes stuff, and more. The main event will last about two hours, giving plenty of time for big reveals. Last year, we saw trailers for games like Black Myth: Wukong and Metaphor: ReFantazio, so people are expecting a lot this time too.

New for 2025: The SGF Thought-Leader Event

The Thought-Leader Event is joining Summer Game Fest this year. It’s a meetup where top people from gaming, entertainment, and other industries will talk about:

Problems the game industry is facing.

Ways to grow and bring in new ideas.

How games affect culture.

What’s coming next in tech and trends.

The event is led by Christopher Dring and Geoff Keighley. It’s meant to give a better look at where the game world is heading and highlight how important games have become in entertainment. Following the main showcase, SGF Play Days will run from June 7th until June 9th in downtown Los Angeles.

This hands-on portion of the event gives media and content creators the chance to try the upcoming games firsthand, connect with developers, and even provide feedback on new titles. Isn’t that awesome? While Play Days is invitation-only for media and influencers, the coverage and previews that come out of this event will give everyone an early look at what’s coming in the world of gaming.

As we get closer to June 6, more info about the companies taking part and the games they might show will be shared. We will update you with more news because Summer Game Fest 2025 is definitely an event worth watching!