Summer Game Fest 2026 Date and What to Expect

Over 50 million people tuned in to Summer Game Fest last year — and 2026 is already shaping up to top that. The show is back soon, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with two hours of new game announcements, world premieres, and everything you need to get excited about gaming’s second half. Here is everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2026.

When Is Summer Game Fest 2026?

The last Summer Game Fest 2025 pulled in over 50 million viewers, and the show delivered with reveals like Resident Evil Requiem, 007 First Light, Dying Light: The Beast, Mafia: The Old Country, and more. The 2026 edition is expected to match or top that.

Summer Game Fest 2026 kicks off on Friday, June 5th, 2026, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. As usual, Geoff Keighley will be hosting the event in person, and the whole thing is expected to run for about two hours. You can watch it for free online through SGF’s official channels, but if you want to attend in person, tickets are going on sale in the spring.

Here’s what time the show starts, depending on where you are in the world:

Region Date & Time United States (PT) Friday, June 5 – 2:00 PM United States (ET) Friday, June 5 – 5:00 PM Brazil Friday, June 5 – 6:00 PM United Kingdom Friday, June 5 – 10:00 PM Central Europe Friday, June 5 – 11:00 PM India Saturday, June 6 – 2:30 AM Japan Saturday, June 6 – 6:00 AM Australian East Coast Saturday, June 6 – 7:00 AM

Here is the countdown timer until the show is live:

What to Expect

Geoff Keighley has confirmed there will be world premieres and new game announcements, but the full list of studios isn’t out yet. Based on past shows, you can expect a mix of big games, indie titles, and new gameplay for already announced projects.

Some games people are watching for at Summer Game Fest 2026 include The Duskbloods from FromSoftware (a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive), Control Resonant, and Marvel’s Wolverine. There’s a good chance that at least one of these shows up. Games that are close to release will also likely get new trailers or release dates.

The Day of the Devs showcase will happen after the main event, focusing on indie games worth checking out. It’s usually one of the best parts of the week for finding smaller games early.

Summer Game Fest Play Days

Right after the opening show, Play Days will run from June 6th to June 8th, produced by iam8bit. This is an invite-only event for media and content creators where they get to actually play the games that were shown off during the showcase.

The Game Business Live

Also happening on June 8th is The Game Business Live, which is a B2B conference aimed at industry professionals. It covers topics like how games are being funded, market trends, and subscription models like Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus. If you work in the industry or just want to understand the business side of gaming, this is worth tuning into as well.

How to Watch Summer Game Fest 2026

You don’t need to do anything special to watch. Just head to one of these platforms when the show goes live on:

It’s completely free to watch on all of these. You just need to show up at the right time. Are you going to tune in?