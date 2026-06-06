Summer Game Fest 2026 is done, and it gave us a lot to chew on. Geoff Keighley took over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood again, and the show ran from a massive opener all the way to a closer fans have been begging for. If you missed it and you want the full rundown of everything that showed up, plus the ones I think actually matter, you are in the right place. Keep on reading to find out all the games announced in Summer Game Fest 2026 and the biggest trailers!

All Games Announced at Summer Game Fest 2026

Here is every game shown during the showcase, sorted by release date, so you can start filling in your calendar. A few of these are out within days, while others are still a year or more away.

Game Title Developer Release Date Platform Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners Epic Games June 6, 2026 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, Switch 2, PC, Mobile SAND: Raiders of Sophie Hologryph, TowerHaus June 10, 2026 PC (PS5, Xbox Series later) Hitman: World of Assassination (Wiz Khalifa DLC) IO Interactive July 5, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Switch 2 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Ubisoft July 9, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Palworld 1.0 Pocketpair July 10, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC An Eggstremely Hard Game BBear Studio July 24, 2026 PC Grounded 2 (PS5 launch) Obsidian Entertainment August 11, 2026 PS5 (Xbox Series and PC in early access) Mafia: The Old Country – Man of Honor Hangar 13 August 14, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Star Wars: Zero Company bit Reactor, Lucasfilm Games August 27, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC The Blood of Dawnwalker Rebel Wolves September 3, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC RuneScape: Dragonwilds Jagex September 15, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC AION 2 NC September 2026 PC CONTROL Resonant Remedy Entertainment September 24, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Hot Wheels Infinite Rush Milestone September 24, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Switch 2 End of Abyss Section 9 Interactive October 1, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Star Wars: Galactic Racer Fuse Games October 6, 2026 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Mortal Shell II Cold Symmetry 2026 (open beta live on Steam) PS5, Xbox Series, PC Lords of the Fallen II CI Games 2026 (fall, Steam) PS5, Xbox Series, PC 1666: Amsterdam Panache Digital Games 2026 (early access) PC (consoles later) Saw Genesis Broken Mirror Games, Anshar Studios 2026 (early access, fall) PC Chronicles: Medieval Raw Power Games 2026 (early access) PC Sea of Remnants Joker Studio 2026 PS5, PC, Mobile The Wolf Among Us Remastered Telltale Games Holiday 2026 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC Stranger Than Heaven RGG Studio January 15, 2027 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Final Fantasy VII Revelation Square Enix Spring 2027 PS5, Xbox Series, PC, Switch 2 Clutch Maverick Games Spring 2027 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Resident Evil: Veronica Capcom 2027 TBC Gundam: Rogue Orbit Bandai Namco 2027 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Virtua Fighter: Crossroads RGG Studio 2027 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance Capcom 2027 PS5, Xbox Series, PC Attack on Titan 3 Koei Tecmo, Omega Force 2027 PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC HAEX Dead Astronauts 2027 PC The Wolf Among Us 2 Telltale Games 2027 PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC Blood Message 24 Entertainment TBC PS5, Xbox Series, PC gen ATLAS gen Design, Project Robot TBC PS5, Xbox Series, PC Cuphead Sequel Studio MDHR TBC Consoles, PC Mighty Cuphead Adventure Studio MDHR TBC Consoles, PC Alien: Isolation 2 Creative Assembly TBC PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin PlatinumGames TBC TBC CrossFire Smilegate (ex-CoD team) TBC PS5, Xbox Series, PC Guild Wars 3 ArenaNet Beta fall 2027 PS5, PC Soulframe Digital Extremes TBC PC Swords of Legends Aurogon Shanghai TBC PS5, Xbox Series, PC Last Harbor tinyBuild TBC PC Stellar Blade: Blood Rain Shift Up TBC PS5, PC Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC Capcom TBC PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, PC Among Us Story: On Guard Innersloth TBC (pre-order live) PC, Switch 007 First Light (new story mission) IO Interactive TBC PS5, Xbox Series, PC Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds DLC + Pico Park spinoff Sonic Team TBC PS5, Xbox Series, PC Dead by Daylight (new killer tease) Behaviour Interactive TBC (news June 14) All major platforms

September 2026 is stacked. You have Control Resonant, Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, AION 2, and The Blood of Dawnwalker all landing in the same month. If your wallet and your free time both feel thin by October, now you know why.

Biggest Trailers and Announcements in Summer Game Fest 2026

Plenty of games showed up, but only a handful actually made the room go quiet during the Summer Game Fest 2026 trailers and announcements. These are the ones I think you should care about most:

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Genre: Action RPG

Action RPG Release Date: Spring 2027

Spring 2027 Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch 2

This is how you close a show. The final chapter of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is real, and the part that surprised me is that it launches on every platform on the same day, Switch 2 and Xbox included. The earlier games skipped Xbox for ages, so this is a big shift.

Director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed the simultaneous launch on stage, and Matt Mercer showed up as the voice of Vincent Valentine. If you have been waiting to see how Cloud's story ends, spring 2027 is the date.

Resident Evil: Veronica

Genre: Survival Horror

Survival Horror Release Date: 2027

2027 Platform: TBC

Capcom kicked the whole show off with a full remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, rebuilt in the RE Engine. This one had been rumored for a while, so it is less of a shock and more of a relief to finally see it confirmed.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Genre: Action

Action Release Date: TBC

TBC Platform: TBC

A TMNT game based on The Last Ronin is already exciting on its own, and having PlatinumGames develop it makes it even more interesting. The teaser didn't reveal much, but the combination of this studio and this story is enough to get my attention.

gen ATLAS

Genre: Sci-Fi Adventure

Sci-Fi Adventure Release Date: TBC

TBC Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Fumito Ueda is back, and that alone is news. This is the mind behind Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, and his new game leans into science fiction with giant robots you can actually climb. If you have played Shadow of the Colossus, you already know how good that man is at making something feel huge and lonely and beautiful at the same time. I want this!

Stranger Than Heaven

Genre: Crime Drama, Action-Adventure

Crime Drama, Action-Adventure Release Date: January 15th, 2027

January 15th, 2027 Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

RGG Studio dropped the strangest moment of the night. Tupac Shakur is in this game! Snoop Dogg, who is also in it, came on stage to talk about it. We also got a firm release date of January 15th, 2027, which makes this one of the earlier 2027 games to actually pin down.

Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC

Genre: Fighting

Fighting Release Date: TBC

TBC Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Year 4 brings Yasmine, Arjun, and Bosch, but the one everyone is talking about is Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII joining as a guest fighter. Guest characters always get fans loud, and a Tifa crossover lining up right as FF7 Revelation gets announced feels like more than a coincidence.

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain

Genre: Action

Action Release Date: TBC

TBC Platform: PS5 and PC

Blood Rain continues the story past the first game and introduces a brand-new protagonist, with a noticeably darker tone. It is early in development, so do not expect it soon!

Guild Wars 3

Genre : MMO

: MMO Release Date : Beta Fall 2027

: Beta Fall 2027 Platform: PS5 and PC

The long-running MMO is jumping to a threequel, and it is heading to PS5 alongside PC, with no Xbox version mentioned so far. Details are still very thin, and the first beta is not until fall 2027. If you have history with this series, this is the one to keep your eyes on.

Alien: Isolation 2

Genre: Survival Horror

Survival Horror Release Date: TBC

TBC Platform: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

Creative Assembly came back to show off Alien: Isolation 2. The big change this time is the setting. Instead of being trapped on a spaceship, this time you are stuck on an outpost. The original is still one of the best horror games out there, so the bar here is high.

What I'm Most Excited About

If I have to narrow it down, three games are stuck in my head:

gen ATLAS is my number one. Fumito Ueda doesn't release games very often, but when he does, they tend to stick with you for years. The idea of climbing giant robots in a sci-fi world built by the Shadow of the Colossus team is exactly the kind of game I'm most excited to see more of.

The second game on my list is Final Fantasy VII Revelation. Finishing such a massive remake project is a big moment, but what stood out to me most is that it's launching on all platforms at the same time. That means more players can experience the ending together, which is great news, especially for Xbox fans who had to wait for the earlier games.

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain rounds out my list. I actually really like the gameplay in the first one, and the visuals were stunning, so I have been hoping for a sequel ever since. A new protagonist and a darker tone look good, and even though it is early in development, I will be waiting for this one.

And yes, for the record, there was no surprise GTA 6 trailer. Maybe soon, in the upcoming months. We just need to be patient with this one while we wait for the remaining days until the game drops.