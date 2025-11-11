Home » Puzzles » Sunken Fence – Crossword Clue Answers

Sunken Fence – Crossword Clue Answers

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sunken Fence, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Sunken Fence – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sunken Fence.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersAHA, TOA, GAP
4 LettersHAHA, GOBI, WELL, LAST, PITS, SCAR, WILY, LAID, DIED, BENT, GAVE, FELL, DOVE, DIVE, SNIP, RUTS, SEAS, GOLD, NEMI, SPEE, LOSE, MOPE, PUTT, DEEP, INNO, IMIN, ISON, GATE, PALE, SLAT, BOUT, GAPS
5 LettersHAHAS, EERIE, GIVEN, MAINE, STUCK, PANED, LAYED, HEMIN, ATBAY, GATED, STILE, HEDGE, PANEL, FENCE
6 LettersDRIVEN, POUTED, LEANON, HEYYOU, SWORDS, WATTLE, SMEUSE
7 LettersTHEDEEP, DROOPED, WOEISME, ARIZONA, SETTLED, FAILING, STICKED, BARRIER, RAILING, ENFORCE
8 LettersBROUHAHA, TREASURE, BISMARCK, DEGRADED, SAMSMITH, TOWELBAR, PALISADE, ELECTRIC, RAILINGS, SCREENED
9 LettersREACHABLE, LUSITANIA, DEPRESSED, MOPHEADED, CONQUERED, HITANDRUN, ENCLOSURE, ABSTAINER
10 LettersCONTRACTED, USSARIZONA, BEDEFEATED, DESCENDING, DIMINISHED, VIOLADAVIS, BARBEDWIRE
12 LettersHOLLOWHORNED, PROPERTYLINE
13 LettersUNDERSTANDING
14 LettersTELEPHONEJACKS
15 LettersMAKEREFERENCETO

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Occupation of a dwelling place – Crossword Clue Answers

Obvious – Crossword Clue Answers

Mountain Nymphs of Greek Myth – Crossword Clue Answers

Misfortune – Crossword Clue Answers

The New Yorker Crossword Clues and Answer: November 11, 2025

Marine Mammal – Crossword Clue Answers

Hardens – Crossword Clue Answers

Hawaiian Dance – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Wordle #1607 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #885 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025