Super Mario Galaxy Movie: All New and Returning Characters

Summary:

Nintendo has finally revealed the title for the next Super Mario Bros movie.

Super Mario Galaxy will have a whole host of new and returning characters.

So, here’s everything you need to know about all the characters, new and returning, in Super Mario Galaxy.

Nintendo has finally revealed the title for The Super Mario Bros 2 to be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Nintendo Direct showed a 52-second teaser of the movie ending with the title reveal and a surprise appearance by Luma, hinting at the arrival of characters from the Super Mario Galaxy games. Needless to say, there will be a whole slew of returning characters from the first movie, with some new characters. Here’s a breakdown of every new and returning character in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie.

Returning Characters in Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black will all return for ‘THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE’ pic.twitter.com/EVsaxZrztV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 12, 2025

As of writing, Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Kamek, Toad, and Peach are the only returning characters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Donkey Kong, played by Seth Rogen, and Cranky Kong, played by Fred Armisen, along with Penguin King, are not yet confirmed to be returning.

Super Mario Galaxy Movie: New Characters Confirmed (and Teased)

Luma is confirmed to be appearing in the Super Mario Galaxy movie, as he appears right at the end of the teaser. This also confirms that Rosalina will be appearing as a character. Firstly, Rosalina is the adoptive mother of the Lumas. Secondly, Rosalina plays a huge part in the Super Mario Galaxy game.

Along with these, Yoshi will also surely be making an appearance in the movie, as he was teased in the post-credits scene of the first Super Mario movie. So, here’s a list of all the new characters that may make an appearance in the movie:

Luma

Rosalina

Yoshi

What This Means for the Mario Movie Universe

Super Mario Galaxy Movie Title Announcement Teaser snippet | Credit: Nintendo

It is quite evident from the title that the movie will be heavily borrowing from the Super Mario Galaxy game. However, Illumination CEO confirmed that Galaxy is not the only inspiration for the movie.

“While the Super Mario Galaxy games are the core inspiration for our story, this next film holds surprises for fans of every Mario era,” Chris Meledandri, the CEO of Illumination, said in the Nintendo Direct presentation.