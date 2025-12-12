Supergirl Teaser Trailer: Every Easter Egg and Reference

Summary:

Supergirl teaser trailer gives us our first look at Ruthye, Krem, and Jason Momoa’s Lobo.

Milly Alcock’s Supergirl and Krypto are the only two returning characters.

Here is a list of all Supergirl teaser trailer easter eggs.

The first teaser trailer for Supergirl is finally out, and it gives us our first glimpse of the film’s tone and direction. Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26, 2026. This will be Kara’s second theatrical outing after her brief cameo appearance in Superman. That said, the trailer for Supergirl is jam-packed with details, so if you’re looking for a breakdown of every Easter egg and reference tucked into the Supergirl trailer, we’ve got you covered.

1. Ruthye is Introduced

Ruthye as seen in the Supergirl trailer | Credit: DC Studios

We get our first glimpse at how Ruthye Marye Knoll looks in the Supergirl trailer. Ruthye is a young alien who wishes to seek revenge against Krem of the Yellow Hills after he murdered her father and impaled him with his own sword.

She now carries Krem’s sword and seeks someone who will help her on her quest for vengeance, and that “someone” ends up being Supergirl herself. Ruthye is played by Eve Ridley, who you might know from Netflix’s The Witcher series or 3 Body Problem.

2. Krem of the Yellow Hills as the Main Villain

Krem of the Yellow Hills and Lobo live action look | Credit: DC Studios

After Kara and Ruthye are cornered in a bar with multiple gun-wielding henchmen, we finally get our first look at the main villain of Supergirl, Krem of the Yellow Hills.

It’s just a brief moment of him walking towards the camera, but it’s surely the character of Matthias Schoenaerts. That said, DCU Supergirl’s Krem looks way more grotesque and metal compared to his comic counterpart.

3. Supergirl Takes a Huge Dump on Superman

Superman as in the Supergirl trailer | Credit: DC Studios

The Supergirl trailer begins with a shot of Kara’s room, with the camera panning to a Daily Planet newspaper with Superman on the front page. While Supergirl is pushed to the margins. Krypto then casually pees on the paper. It’s a comedic moment, but it’s also symbolic of Supergirl being a tonal departure from Superman 2025.

This newspaper column also perfectly encapsulates Kara and Clark’s relationship. When Clark first meets Kara in the comics, he is neglectful and even places Kara in an orphanage instead of taking care of her. This newspaper clipping showcases how Kara had to forge her own identity in Superman’s shadow while also doing a selfless task like “saving a cat,” as the headline suggests.

4. Space Bus from the Comics

Space Bus in Supergirl trailer | Credit: DC Comics

The next shot in the trailer is that of the Space Bus. After Kara is left stranded on a planet where her powers don’t work, she is forced to travel using the space bus. This very space bus is used by Kara and her companion, Ruthye, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the inspiration behind Supergirl 2026.

5. The Bar Scene is Recreated from the Comics

Supergirl drinking in the bar | Credit: DC Studios

The shot of Kara drinking also seems to be a panel from the movie it is adapting. In Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl is introduced in a bar. She is drunk out of her wits as she takes on a man who’s trying to steal Ruthye’s sword, which is how the two meet.

Supergirl drinking in the trailer could very well be our introduction to the character in the movie. However, it does seem a tad bit similar to her introduction in Superman.

6. Argo City and Krypton with a Mysterious Funeral

Argo City and Krypton in Supergirl trailer | Credit: DC Studios

Supergirl utters the lines “Krypton didn’t die in a day; the gods are not that kind,” a quote taken directly from the comics. We get a glimpse of what appears to be Argo City. A place where Kara, her family, and many other Kryptonians took refuge after the fall of Krypton.

However, once Kryptonite radiation set in on Argo City, Kara’s father built a rocket and sent her to Earth, making Kara the second surviving Kryptonian after Superman. We also see a brief shot of a Kryptonian funeral, which is most likely that of Kara’s mother, a loss that shapes much of Kara’s character.

7. Blurry Look at Jason Momoa as Lobo

4K version of the first look image for Jason Momoa as Lobo



(via: @Cryptic4KQual) pic.twitter.com/eylvsUkiLY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 11, 2025

If you thought Krem’s introduction was short, Jason Momoa’s Lobo is only shown for a mere one second, and the camera cuts right before we get a full glimpse of him. However, thanks to the internet, someone managed to upscale the image, giving us a better look at Lobo, and needless to say, it looks like Lobo walked straight out of a comic panel and into the Supergirl teaser trailer.