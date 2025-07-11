Superman (2025) Ending Explained: Ultraman’s Reveal, Supergirl’s Arrival, and DCU’s Future

Summary:

James Gunn’s Superman has finally landed in theaters, kicking off the new DCU with its live-action premiere. Even though Creature Commandos released first, Superman is clearly the cornerstone of the franchise’s future.

With David Corenswet donning the iconic cape, the film marries an emotional origin story with an epic showdown. But with all the action, twists, and unexpected cameos, you might find yourself wondering: how exactly does Superman end, and what does it mean for what’s next in the DC Universe? Let’s break it down.

Superman Ending Explained: Lex Luthor’s Master Plan Unravels

Nicholas Hoult’s take on Lex Luthor is more than just a threat. It’s cold, calculated manipulation. He doesn’t attack Superman physically; he attacks and destroys his reputation instead.

Luthor leaks shocking information about Superman’s Kryptonian parents, claiming they sent Kal-El to Earth to conquer it without mercy. The news makes the public turn against Superman and paves the way for Lex’s larger scheme.

What’s his plan? To work with Boravia’s president to reignite the war with Jarhanpur. While Superman had already defused Boravia’s attacks, Luthor arms the regime again, planning genocide and benefiting from it through a political alliance.

Chaos Erupts in Metropolis and Beyond

While Boravia invades Jarhanpur, Luthor’s advanced tech, a collapsing pocket dimension, threatens to tear Metropolis apart. Having been released from the very dimension himself only recently, Superman is confronted with a painful choice: save a foreign nation or his native city.

With Metropolis left to the mercy of the world, Superman allies with Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) to prevent the rift from expanding. But they are interrupted by Luthor’s agents, The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) and Ultraman, a stoic, powerful enforcer who turned out to be a Superman clone himself.

This shift in direction recontextualizes earlier plot points – i.e., how Luthor was able to bypass the Fortress of Solitude, and how he’s strong enough to go toe-to-toe with Superman.

Ultraman Defeated, Luthor in Prison

The fight between Superman and Ultraman (Superman’s clone) is intense and personal. Luthor has been studying Superman for years. He knows every move he is going to make a moment before he does. He uses this knowledge to control the clone, giving him the upper hand.

However, things don’t go as Luthor had planned, because he never saw Krypto in action. Superman whistles to call the mighty dog for help in defeating his clone. Together, they finish the job, with Ultraman pulled into the void.

Meanwhile, Mister Terrific stabilizes the rift using Luthor’s own technology to prevent the destruction of the city entirely. While Metropolis is saved, its skyline is forever altered. With the assistance of Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio), who gives incriminating evidence to Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Luthor’s criminal activities are eventually exposed.

Just as Luthor was about to make a run for it using the pocket dimension, Superman made it in time to stop him. He’s interrupted, first by a live broadcast of his wrongdoings, and then by a beatdown from Krypto, Superman’s loyal dog.

Lex is apprehended on the spot and dragged off to Belle Reve Prison, and Superman’s name is finally cleared.

The Justice Gang Rises to Help Jarhanpur

Superman may have focused on saving Metropolis, but Jarhanpur was not forgotten. Just as Boravia’s attack seems inevitable, the reinforcements arrive in the forms of Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), who are here because of Superman’s off-screen call for help.

The tone darkens when Hawkgirl kills Boravia’s corrupt president, highlighting that all heroes in this new DCU don’t have to adhere to Superman’s moral code. It’s a stark reminder that suggests how DC’s new cinematic universe will explore multiple shades of justice.

Supergirl Leaves a Lasting Mark

In the last scene of the film, Superman is back in the Fortress of Solitude, cut short by a crash landing. Enter Supergirl (Milly Alcock), drunk, disheveled, and hilariously searching for her missing dog. As it turns out, Krypto was hers all along.

Her outfit and behavior are a nod to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic book her next solo film is based on. Despite the seemingly random arrival, it’s a clear signal of the DCU’s expanding horizon. Having thanked Clark with a cheeky, “Thanks for watching him, bitch!” she says before shooting off into space, teasing her solo adventure.

Does Superman Have Post-Credit Scenes?

Yes, there are a total of two credit scenes, a post and a mid one. But no major teases or villain reveals.

The mid-credits scene is a quiet and emotional one: Superman and Krypto sit peacefully on the moon, looking down at the planet. It’s a visual nod to All-Star Superman and a reminder of the film’s earlier promotional posters. It’s about emotion, more than setup.

The post-credits offers a slice-of-life interaction. As Superman casually remarks that a recently built structure seems “off,” Mister Terrific storms off, clearly annoyed. Superman offers a goofy grin and says, “Darn it, I can be such a jerk sometimes…” which is a nod to his wholesome awkwardness.

Why a Solo Superman Story Works

Even bringing in large pieces, Luthor’s plot, Ultraman, the Justice Gang, and Supergirl, Superman doesn’t lose itself in setup. Gunn avoids the trap of packing the film with future setups or unnecessary cameos.

Characters like Rick Flag Sr. and Guy Gardner appear naturally, serving the story rather than acting as teaser bait. There is no surprise villain reveal or cringeworthy reference to a project a few years in the future. Gunn has stated he regretted setting up Adam Warlock too early in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and this is a correction.

Instead, the focus is on having a complete, emotionally packed Superman tale to share. And it succeeds.

Final Review of Superman (2025)

At its core, Superman is doing the right thing, being kind and optimistic, no matter what. David Corenswet gets the balance of strength and kindness just right, delivering a modern but timeless Clark Kent. His relationship with Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane crackles, and his bond with the Kent family adds grounding warmth.

Whether rescuing a squirrel or a dog, protecting civilians, or battling a clone of himself, Clark comes off as a hero who genuinely cares. He’s not an outdated Boy Scout; he’s the moral center of a new age.

In the end, Gunn didn’t need a post-credits gimmick to win over audiences. He just needed to remind us why we believed a man could fly in the first place. And with this new, fresh start, Superman soars once again.