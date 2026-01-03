If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sweet Food Item, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
Sweet Food Item – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Sweet Food Item
- 4 letters – CAKE
- 5 letters – CANDY
- 8 Letters – MERINGUE
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Sweet Food Item. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|JAM, TEA
|4 Letters
|CAKE, SAGO, ANTS, DARK, CHIP, FUFU, TOFU
|5 Letters
|JAMIE, DONUT, HANDY, HONEY, PUDGY, CANDY, BABKA, CAKES, SWEET, FUDGE
|6 Letters
|MUFFIN, ECLAIR, WAFFLE, NOUGAT, GATEAU, SOLIDS, PASTRY, NECTAR, JUNKET, MOUSSE
|7 Letters
|DESSERT, PANCAKE, GANACHE
|8 Letters
|MERINGUE, ACIDDROP, ICECREAM, SEEDCAKE, CAKEHOLE, SHERBERT, PRESERVE, MACAROON
|9 Letters
|MUSKMELON, CREAMPUFF, LAYERCAKE, TIPSYCAKE, SKYROCKET, MARMALADE
|10 Letters
|CHEESECAKE, CANDYFLOSS, SIMNELCAKE, QUESADILLA, CHELSEABUN
|11 Letters
|MARSHMALLOW, BANANASPLIT
|12 Letters
|BRANDYBUTTER, HOTCHOCOLATE
|13 Letters
|CHRISTMASCAKE, CONDENSEDMILK, CHICKENNUGGET
|14 Letters
|ICECREAMSUNDAE, UPSIDEDOWNCAKE, GLACELAVANILLE
|15 Letters
|BLUEBERRYMUFFIN
Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.