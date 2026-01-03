Sweet Food Item – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Sweet Food Item, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters JAM, TEA 4 Letters CAKE, SAGO, ANTS, DARK, CHIP, FUFU, TOFU 5 Letters JAMIE, DONUT, HANDY, HONEY, PUDGY, CANDY, BABKA, CAKES, SWEET, FUDGE 6 Letters MUFFIN, ECLAIR, WAFFLE, NOUGAT, GATEAU, SOLIDS, PASTRY, NECTAR, JUNKET, MOUSSE 7 Letters DESSERT, PANCAKE, GANACHE 8 Letters MERINGUE, ACIDDROP, ICECREAM, SEEDCAKE, CAKEHOLE, SHERBERT, PRESERVE, MACAROON 9 Letters MUSKMELON, CREAMPUFF, LAYERCAKE, TIPSYCAKE, SKYROCKET, MARMALADE 10 Letters CHEESECAKE, CANDYFLOSS, SIMNELCAKE, QUESADILLA, CHELSEABUN 11 Letters MARSHMALLOW, BANANASPLIT 12 Letters BRANDYBUTTER, HOTCHOCOLATE 13 Letters CHRISTMASCAKE, CONDENSEDMILK, CHICKENNUGGET 14 Letters ICECREAMSUNDAE, UPSIDEDOWNCAKE, GLACELAVANILLE 15 Letters BLUEBERRYMUFFIN

