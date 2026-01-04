If you are stuck on the crossword clue: System of government, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

System of government – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: System of government.

6 letters – POLITY, REGIME

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: System of government. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 22 letters

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LAW, WAY 4 Letters GIRO, RULE, SWAY, LOOM, LOOK 5 Letters REIGN, BLEED, ECTRA 6 Letters REGIME, POLITY, PAPACY, EMPIRE, STABLE, DOMAIN, SUMMIT, FISCAL, YAHOOS, OPTICS 7 Letters CZARIST, REGIMEN, TSARIST, FEDERAL, FASCISM, REGIMES, GENERAL 8 Letters REPUBLIC, MONARCHY, TRIARCHY, GOIA1858, ISOCRACY, ATTITUDE, OUTSIDER, POLITICS 9 Letters DEMOCRACY, COMMUNISM, OLIGARCHY, DESPOTISM, ARCHDUCHY, AUTOCRACY, CALIPHATE, THEOCRACY, DIRECTION, OVERSIGHT, UNALIGNED, NONMEMBER, TAOISEACH 10 Letters OCHLOCRACY, THEOCRATIC, FEDERALISM, PLUTOCRACY, MATRIARCHY, GOVERNANCE, DEMOCRATIC, DISCIPLINE, MANAGEMENT, REGULATION 11 Letters WESTMINSTER, DISPOSITION, SOVEREIGNTY, SUPERVISION, POLLTICIANS 12 Letters PRESBYTERIAN, TOTALITARIAN, WELFARESTATE, FEDERALGRANT, DISPENSATION 14 Letters CORPORATESTATE, ADMINISTRATION 15 Letters THETRUMPETMAJOR 20 Letters DEMOCRATICCENTRALISM 22 Letters PARLIAMENTARYDEMOCRACY

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.