If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Take Long Strides, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!
Take Long Strides – Crossword Clue Answers
Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Take Long Strides.
- 4 letters – LOPE
- 5 letters – LOPED
- 6 Letters – LOPING
Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Take Long Strides. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 21 letters.
|Letter Count
|Potential Answer(s)
|3 Letters
|EMU
|4 Letters
|LOPE, BYTE, WONT, PEDB, DIET, FAIR
|5 Letters
|LOPED, HIKED, LOPES, LOPER, BASTE, HIKES, ADAGE, PAGES, HIKER, PANTS, PACES, RIDES, BOUND, STEPS, PACED, OGRES, RACES, WALKS, FORDS, GAITS, PACER, MILER
|6 Letters
|ATLAST, STRODE, ASLOPE, LOPING, ELOPES, ELOPED, STRIDE, BELONG, MANAGE, GALLON, REVERB, STREAK
|7 Letters
|STEPOUT, MINUTES, STRIDES, MACHETE, ECHELON, GARBAGE, RAMBLER
|8 Letters
|ANTELOPE, GALLOPER, BRIEFING, THESEVEN, OPERATIC
|9 Letters
|ABOUTTIME, GALLOPING, BRAINLESS, SHRINKAGE, PAGEANTRY, BOXCAMERA, NEONLIGHT
|10 Letters
|STEPPEDOUT, GIANTSTEPS, ASSEMBLAGE, PIGEONTOED
|11 Letters
|STEPPINGOUT, FILETMIGNON
|12 Letters
|ABOUTTIMETOO
|13 Letters
|DADDYLONGLEGS
|21 Letters
|MYCARSBEENREPOSSESSED
Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.