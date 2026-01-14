Home » Puzzles » Take Offense At – Crossword Clue Answers

Take Offense At – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Take Offense At, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Take Offense At – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Take Offense At.

  • 6 letters – RESENT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Take Offense At. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 11 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
4 LettersMIND, CARE
5 LettersODOUR, SINGE, THEFT, WOUND
6 LettersBRIDLE, RESENT, TOUCHY, FEISTY, ATTACH, MINDED, PIRACY, ATTACK, LOUCHE, TENNIS, LOSING, SLIGHT, INSULT, OFFEND, INJURE
7 LettersBRISTLE, UMBRAGE, RESENTS, BRIDLES, BEANGRY, NOSHADE, BRIDLED, SAFFRON, MINDSET, VILLAGE, DISLIKE, AFFRONT
8 LettersUMBRAGED, OBJECTTO, PERSONAL, BRISTLES, PRESENTS, RESENTED, RESENTIT, MIDLANDS
9 LettersSENSITIVE, PIEDPIPER, REPRESENT, NEVERMIND
10 LettersREPRESENTS
11 LettersTHINSKINNED

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Lover of Troilus – Crossword Clue Answers

Sunday in the Park With George – Crossword Clue Answers

Extend Beyond – Crossword Clue Answers

Makeshift Blade – Crossword Clue Answers

Stephen King Book – Crossword Clue Answers

Irish Playwright – Crossword Clue Answers

Singer India – Crossword Clue Answers

Carpus – Crossword Clue Answers

“A beginner….” The New Yorker Crossword Answers: January 14, 2026

Without Warmth – Crossword Clue Answers