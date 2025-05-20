Take-Two CEO Won’t Play GTA 6 Despite Having Access: “I’m Not a Gamer”

Gamers around the world are counting down the days until they can get their hands on GTA 6, but the one person who could play it right now has zero interest in the game. In surprising news, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick admitted that he won’t be testing out what could be the biggest game of the decade, despite having early access to Rockstar’s upcoming title. Why so? Let’s find out the answer.

Why Take-Two CEO Won’t Play GTA 6?

In a recent interview with CNBC, Zelnick gave an unexpected answer when asked if he had played GTA 6. His response? “I’m not a gamer, not a lot. I don’t play video games, I’m not the consumer-in-chief.”

This might sound shocking to you, after all, Zelnick leads one of the biggest video game companies in the world. Take-Two Interactive owns Rockstar Games (creators of GTA) and 2K Games (behind titles like Borderlands 4). Yet the man at the top has no personal interest in experiencing the products his company sells.

As a gamer, I find this absolutely mind-blowing. It’s crazy to think someone could have early access to GTA 6 and not even try it. However, maybe staying out of the way helps the developers with their creative process, but in my opinion, playing it could give useful insight, too. Still, maybe he knows it’s best to stay in his lane and let the developer team do their thing.

Zelnick Lets the Experts Shine

Zelnick explained his philosophy further: “I think being the consumer-in-chief in the entertainment business as the CEO is probably a mistake.” He compared it to his previous roles in television, movies, and music, where he never positioned himself as the primary consumer despite his ability to read scripts and his love for music.

Rather than micromanaging game development or offering creative direction, Zelnick sees his role very differently. “My role is to attract, retain, and motivate the best talent in the business, and then get out of their way,” he told CNBC. While he does share his “opinions pretty openly” with developers, he doesn’t meddle in the creative process. This approach allows the talented teams at Rockstar to create without unnecessary corporate interference.

GTA 6 Delay and Expectations

GTA 6 is now set to release on May 26th, 2026, which is six months later than planned. Zelnick says the delay is to polish the game and make it the best it can be. Leakers say the extra time is needed, as Rockstar was cutting cool features to meet the original deadline. Despite the delay, Zelnick is confident they’ll hit the new date. He also praised Rockstar’s goal of creating “the best thing anyone’s ever seen in entertainment.”

While you still have to wait until May 2026 to experience Rockstar’s newest creation, it might be comforting to know that the company leadership is prioritizing quality over rushing to market, even if the CEO himself won’t be joining you in exploring the game’s virtual world.