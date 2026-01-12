If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Taken Aback, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Taken Aback – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Taken Aback.

5 letters – STUNG

STUNG 6 letters – AMAZED

AMAZED 7 Letters – ALARMED, STUNNED

– ALARMED, STUNNED 8 Letters – STARTLED, DISMAYED

– STARTLED, DISMAYED 9 Letters – SURPRISED

– SURPRISED 12 Letters – DISCONCERTED

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Taken Aback. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters EYE, ROC 4 Letters IDOL, SNAP 5 Letters STUNG, INALL, START, LIVED, SITIN, RISHI, PAGER, ADLIB, HASTY, SHOOK, TENOR, ALERT, ORIBI, RIDES, DAZED, SHOCK 6 Letters AMAZED, AGHAST, COLLAR, SHAKEN, UNMADE, REMARK, DAKOTA, MARMOT, INEVER 7 Letters ALARMED, STUNNED, ABASHED, STARTLE, VERBALS, MALEFIC, LEOPARD, FUDDLED, SHOCKED, UNREADY, ENAMOUR, PUZZLED, BAFFLED, STUMPED, AMAZING, PERPLEX, RATTLED 8 Letters STARTLED, DISMAYED, CONFUSED, ENROBING, HORSEMAN, INIMICAL, ALLEGORY, SURPRISE, APPALLED 9 Letters SURPRISED, ILLATEASE, ASTOUNDED, HAPHAZARD, IMPROMPTU, MAKESHIFT, STAGGERED, UNDEVISED, UNHATCHED, UNPLANNED, UNSTUDIED, ANIMOSITY, ASSAILANT, INSHALLAH, DAFFODILS, SWEETENER, POSTURING, SARCASTIC, MISERABLE, HOMICIDAL, ELEPHANTS, OFONEMIND, IMPRESSED, MYSTIFIED, BLOWNAWAY 10 Letters BEWILDERED, NONPLUSSED, IMPROVISED, UNARRANGED, UNPREPARED, INGRESSION, ASTONISHED, BLINDSIDED, CONFOUNDED 11 Letters DISORIENTED, DUMBFOUNDED, CAUGHTSHORT, ELECTRIFIED, PRECIPITATE, UNCONTRIVED, UNORGANIZED 12 Letters DISCONCERTED 13 Letters TAKENUNAWARES, THUNDERSTRUCK 14 Letters EXTEMPORANEOUS, UNPREMEDITATED

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.