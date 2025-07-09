Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 3: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Where to Watch

Summary:

Takopi’s innocence is fading fast after a tragic accident and the destruction of his time device.

Episode 3 teases Marina’s backstory, revealing deeper trauma behind her shocking cruelty toward Shizuka.

With moral lines blurring, Takopi’s Original Sin continues to haunt and mesmerize in equal measure.

Takopi’s Original Sin is unlike any other anime airing in Summer 2025. This dark and emotionally devastating anime goes headfirst into bullying, depression, self-harm, and emotional isolation, all from the naive, wide-eyed, and innocent perspective of an alien from the Happy Planet.

Despite launching without any major promotion or hype, it has caught everyone off guard with its success and has become one of the highest-rated anime of the year. As the anime keeps on its unflinching exploration of childhood trauma and moral ambiguity, it leaves viewers reeling from Episode 2’s shocking events. So, when is Episode 3 airing? What happened last time? And what can we expect going forward? Here’s everything you need to know.

Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 picked up where Takopi continued his best efforts to rescue Shizuka from her tragic destiny. Although the cheerful optimism of the alien was reassuring in the short run, it ultimately became apparent that Shizuka’s inner darkness ran much deeper than Takopi had realized.

Shizuka’s cruel tormentor, Marina, orchestrated a heartless setup that had Shizuka’s beloved dog, Chappy, taken into custody by the animal authorities. Not even Takopi’s time-traveling gadget could undo the tragedy.

Shizuka and Takopi as seen in Takopi's Original Sin

The tension was heightened when Marina tricked Shizuka into the forest, declared Chappy dead, and encouraged her to kill herself. In a horrifying moment of desperation, Takopi used the Happy Camera to hit Marina, accidentally killing her.

The device broke in the process, and with it, no possibility of rewinding time. But in a dramatic twist, Shizuka, unaware of what had really happened, thanked Takopi with hope in her eyes for the first time, believing that magic had rescued her. While Takopi is torn with guilt, Shizuka finally has a future. It’s a strong emotional reversal that shifts the tone for the rest of the story.

Takopi’s Original Sin Review: A Beautiful Nightmare

There isn’t really any anime quite as similar to Takopi’s Original Sin, airing right now. With its apparent cutesy animation and cheerful alien mascot, the anime has the emotional impact of a slow-burning tragedy.

Episode 2 pulls no punches, unflinchingly addressing issues of abuse, emotional neglect, and the moral gray area of desperate decisions. The animation remains fluid and striking, enhancing the emotional trauma without ever feeling exploitative.

While the emotional weight can sometimes feel relentless, especially with how inconsiderate the majority of the characters are, there are also rare moments of compassion that are able to cut through, like Azuma’s small but sincere efforts to help Shizuka. These small moments add depth and texture to the grim atmosphere.

Takopi attacking Marina with his gadget in Takopi's Original Sin Episode 2

What actually makes the anime so unforgettable is the way it subverts expectations. Takopi, once a symbol of innocence, is now a guilt-ridden figure. Shizuka, once broken, is glowing with optimism.

The roles are now completely reversed, and the “original sin” promised by the title is beginning to manifest in much more subtle forms than any traditional hero’s journey. Episode 2 doesn’t just move the plot so much as it turns everything on its head.

What to Expect in Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 3

With Marina dead and the Happy Camera destroyed, Episode 3 may explore the psychological aftermath of Takopi’s irreversible action. The guilt of taking a life, especially without fully understanding the consequences, will be the focus of Takopi’s development as a character.

How will the alien cope with what they have done? And how long will Shizuka’s brief moment of peace last before new threats take Marina’s place?

Marina Kirarazaka as seen in Takopi's Original Sin

There is also a good chance that the next episode will start unpacking the backstory of Marina. It’s been hinted that Marina’s cruelty may have stemmed from her own unresolved suffering on her part.

That is a turn of events that further blurs the moral landscape, challenging both Takopi and the viewer to question their definition of guilt and forgiveness. Episode 3 will surely continue to deepen the moral fog, forcing Takopi to make decisions they were never prepared for.

Shizuka sleeping with Takopi

According to the official anime website, Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 3 will air on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST. International fans can watch the English-subtitled episode on Friday, July 11, in these time zones:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Friday, July 11, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Friday, July 11, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, July 11, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Friday, July 11, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Friday, July 11, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Friday, July 11, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Friday, July 11, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Friday, July 11, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Friday, July 11, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Friday, July 11, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Saturday, July 12, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, July 12, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, July 12, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, July 12, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, July 11, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Friday, July 11, 2025 10:00 AM

Mark those calendars and get ready, as Episode 3 might be the saddest episode of the series so far.

Where to Watch Takopi’s Original Sin

Shizuka's dog as seen in Takopi's Original Sin

You can stream Takopi’s Original Sin on Crunchyroll, which is simulcasting the anime with English subtitles shortly after it has aired in Japan. The anime is also available on Netflix and Prime Video. While it premiered quietly and lacked major promotion, the anime has already become an unexpected hit.

Final Thoughts

Takopi’s Original Sin is already the most emotionally devastating anime of 2025. With only two episodes aired, it has tackled heavy topics like suicide, bullying, and child trauma with a level of honesty rarely seen in the medium.

Episode 3 promises to push the story deeper into emotional depths, confronting guilt, sorrow, and fragile hope in ways that are perhaps hard to watch, but impossible to look away from.

If you are prepared for a show that confronts pain head-on and makes you live through each second of it, Takopi’s Original Sin is completely worth watching without missing a second.