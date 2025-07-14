Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 4: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Marina’s corpse is discovered, forcing Takopi, Azuma, and Shizuka to face mounting consequences.

Emotional cracks widen as Takopi begins to understand guilt, grief, and the weight of humanity.

Episode 4 will test every character’s moral limits in this gut-wrenching psychological turning point.

Takopi’s Original Sin continues to unearth emotional trauma and moral collapse, serving up one of the most disturbing anime storylines in recent years. With Marina’s body now discovered and guilt starting to creep in, Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 4 is shaping up to be the most emotionally intense one yet.

Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 3 Recap: Murder, Cover-Up, and Fractured Trio

Episode 3 picks up with Azuma finding Shizuka and Takopi standing beside Marina’s corpse. Stunned but emotionally drawn to Shizuka, Azuma agrees to help cover up the murder. She uses Takopi’s size-changing gadget to hide the corpse.

To continue the charade, Takopi transforms into Marina and visits her messy apartment. He finds her parents preoccupied with their constant arguing, so they don’t notice anything unusual.

Next, Shizuka urges Azuma to steal his brother’s ring, hoping it will somehow mend their broken family. Azuma resists, but eventually gives in, desperate to be loved and seen, and pressured by constantly living in his “perfect” brother’s shadow. These moments show the tragic emotional scars driving the trio’s increasingly dangerous decisions.

Meanwhile, Takopi grows more confused. He begins to question his role in Marina’s death, particularly after a frightening encounter with Marina’s mother, who immediately recognizes that he is not her daughter.

Takopi is moved by guilt and starts imagining the consequences of their actions. He vows to speak to Shizuka, but before he can, the real Marina’s body is discovered, sending everything into chaos.

What to Expect in Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 4

With Marina’s body now found, Episode 4 is set to push the story further into even darker territory. Shizuka, remaining ignorant of the gravity of what they have done, is expected to face major consequences.

She never truly grasped the consequences of murder or what juvenile detention actually means. With the secret out, the lies she constructed will begin to be uncovered.

Azuma, now an accomplice in the cover-up, must confront his guilt and the emotional pressure of disappointing his family. His need for love and acceptance will likely be tested further. And then there’s Takopi — once oblivious to human emotion, now beginning to understand pain and responsibility.

Expect emotional confrontations, dramatic meltdowns, and possibly a few surprises involving Takopi’s gadgets. This episode will likely alter the entire tone of the series, steering it toward even deeper psychological drama.

Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 4 will be available for global audiences on Friday, July 18, 2025. It will be available in Japan on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST.

The release date and time for other regions are as follows:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Friday, July 18, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Friday, July 18, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, July 18, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Friday, July 18, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Friday, July 18, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Friday, July 18, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Friday, July 18, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Friday, July 18, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Friday, July 18, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Friday, July 18, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Saturday, July 19, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, July 19, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, July 19, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, July 19, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, July 18, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Friday, July 18, 2025 10:00 AM

Here’s the countdown timer for better understanding:

Set your clock as this episode could be the turning point for all three main characters.

Where to Watch Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 4

You can watch Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 4 on Crunchyroll, which is simulcasting the series shortly after the Japanese premiere. It is also available to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, depending on your region. The anime is listed for only six episodes, so only three episodes remain before it ends.

All three episodes have been rated 9.7, 9.6, and 9.4 out of 10, respectively, on IMDb. If it continues this way, it could become the first anime series in which every single episode is rated 9 or higher on IMDb.

Final Thoughts on Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 3

Episode 3 of Takopi’s Original Sin marks a turning point for the anime. As the truth gradually unfolds and characters are forced to face the consequences of their actions, the emotional toll of the anime is only increasing.

Takopi’s journey from a naive alien to a being grappling with regret adds refreshing emotional depth, and Shizuka and Azuma’s turmoil keeps the series rooted in painful reality.

With an IMDb score that now surpasses even Solo Leveling, Takopi’s Original Sin has become the top-rated anime of 2025. If you haven’t jumped on board yet, now’s the time before it all crashes down in Episode 4.