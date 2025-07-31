Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6: Release Date, Countdown Timer, and Preview

Summary:

Takopi faces an impossible choice between saving Marina and sparing Shizuka.

Episode 6 promises an emotional finale full of heartbreak, regret, and difficult truths.

Here’s everything on Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6 with its release date, countdown timer, and preview.

Takopi’s Original Sin is a raw, unflinching exploration of childhood trauma, mental illness, and the unbreakable cycle of abuse. It is narrated through the innocent lens of an alien who simply wants to bring happiness.

As the anime hurtles toward its tear-jerking finale, fans are bracing for a conclusion that will either end in emotional devastation or offer a faint glimmer of bittersweet closure. Here’s everything you need to know about Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6, including release date and how to watch, as well as what to expect in the anime’s climactic final chapter.

Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5 Recap: The Spiral of Despair

Shizuka after losing all hope | Credits: Enishiya Studio

Episode 5 was easily the anime’s most emotionally shattering episode to date. It began optimistically with Shizuka going to Tokyo to visit her father and, hopefully, reunite with Chappyu. But she was greeted with devastating rejection; her father had moved on, started another family, and refused to acknowledge her existence.

Shizuka’s mind is reeling from this betrayal and looking for explanations. She spirals into a mental breakdown and pleads with Takopi to give her an X-ray gadget to examine the other children’s stomachs. She thinks one of them had eaten Chappy. When Takopi refuses her request, she angrily assaults him, striking him with a rock, thinking he had left her as well.

From there, the story jumps forward to Marina, now a teenager, living under the horrific burden of an abusive mother. Her one brief respite was being reunited with Azuma, who sparks a beam of hope in her life. But that was until Shizuka arrives at their high school and unwittingly extinguished that spark.

Takopi and Marina | Credits: Enishiya Studio

Overwhelmed by jealousy and despair, Marina mistakenly kills her mother, who had tried to kill her after learning that Naoki had rejected her. Before she took her own life, Takopi arrived at the scene and heard Marina say that everything would have been alright if she had killed Shizuka in fourth grade. Takopi then decides to return to the Happy Planet and rewind time—intending to kill Shizuka in fourth grade to restore happiness to Marina’s life.

Takopi’s disjointed memories finally come pouring back to him. He recalls his original assignment: to assassinate Shizuka and shatter the cycle of pain that shaped Marina’s destiny.

What to Expect in Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6

Takopi going to Happy Planet to rewind time | Credits: Enishiya Studio

Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6 is sure to have explosive revelations and emotional closure. Takopi’s original mission to kill Shizuka now seriously conflicts with everything he’s endured and come to love.

This final episode will also explore Takopi’s inner conflict: Can he bring happiness to others at the expense of someone who had been kind to him? A key dialogue with Naoki is hinted at, where he tells Takopi that humans aren’t just good or evil—they’re both. He tells Takopi that, despite his flaws and naivety, he made life a little more bearable.

Naoki as seen in Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5 | Credits: Enishiya Studio

While that is going on, Takopi can try to repair the time-travel machine again as a last resort to reverse the suffering. But since the timeline has been disrupted, and everyone has guilt and trauma, even time travel might not offer the closure he so desperately seeks.

Also Read:

Episode 6 will definitely provide the answer to the ultimate question: Whether Takopi’s “original sin” was stepping in without really understanding their problems, or if the sin was in his mission to save only a few. With all the hype leading up to this final confrontation, viewers must be prepared for one last emotional gut punch.

Shizuka as seen in Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5 | Credits: Enishiya Studio

Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5 will premiere on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. The episode will be released simultaneously worldwide.

The release date and time for other regions are as follows:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Friday, August 1, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Friday, August 1, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Friday, August 1, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Friday, August 1, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Friday, August 1, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Friday, August 1, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Friday, August 1, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Friday, August 1, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Friday, August 1, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Friday, August 1, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Saturday, August 2, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, August 1, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Friday, August 1, 2025 9:00 AM

For a better understanding, follow this countdown timer:

Where to Watch Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6

Best stills from Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5 | Credits: Enishiya Studio

Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video. All the previous episodes are there too, making this the perfect time to binge the limited series before the finale airs. With only six to watch, it’s an easy binge—but be warned—this series is emotionally devastating from beginning to end.

Final Thoughts On Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 6

Takopi’s Original Sin is not just a dark sci-fi tale; it’s a sobering reflection on broken families, failed systems, and the unintended consequences of even the best of intentions. The anime has continued to push limits each week, never afraid to confront tough realities through the lens of an innocent yet earnest alien.

With Episode 6 acting as the end to this agonizingly short yet unforgettable journey, fans are hoping for closure, or at least some clarity about Takopi’s intentions, the fates of Shizuka and Marina, and what ‘happiness’ truly means in a fractured world. Regardless of the outcome, this anime will be remembered as one of the most thought-provoking of the Summer 2025 lineup.

Don’t miss the finale at any cost!