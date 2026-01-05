Home » Puzzles » Talk a Big Game – Crossword Clue Answers

Talk a Big Game – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Talk a Big Game, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Talk a Big Game.

  • 4 letters – CROW, BRAG
  • 5 letters – BOAST

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Talk a Big Game. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersEVE, NFL, FAN, BYS, BAG
4 LettersCROW, BRAG, BSED, IDEA, BLOW, PUFF, TALK, TOUT
5 LettersBOAST, BRAGS, ARENA, NOTON, CECIL, VAPOR
6 LettersBOASTS, HOARSE, STEPUP, ATBEST, SUITUP, LATEST, SALMON, OVERDO, VAPOUR
7 LettersTRAINED, AMPLIFY, BLOWOFF, BLUSTER, BOMBAST, BUILDUP, INFLATE, LAYITON, MAGNIFY, STRETCH
8 LettersTESTATOR, TAILGATE, BALLYHOO, BLOWHARD, OVERDRAW, OVERSELL, PILEITON, TRAVESTY
9 LettersTESTMATCH, BARNUMIZE, BLOWSMOKE, BRAGABOUT, BURLESQUE, OVERREACH, OVERREACT, OVERSPEAK, OVERSTATE
10 LettersTALKSTRASH, GUINEAFOWL, AGGRANDISE, AGGRANDIZE, CARICATURE, EXAGGERATE, MAKEMUCHOF, OVERCHARGE, OVERPRAISE, OVERSTRESS
11 LettersCARRYTOOFAR, HYPERBOLIZE, PONTIFICATE
12 LettersSHUFFLINGOFF, GOTOEXTREMES, LAYITONTHICK, OVERESTIMATE, SHOOTTHESHIT
14 LettersDRAWTHELONGBOW
15 LettersPARKEDONTHESOFA, SUPERBOWLSUNDAY, STRETCHTHETRUTH, TALKHIGHFALUTIN
18 LettersTALKINSUPERLATIVES

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

