“Talking about your ex…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 13, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 13, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Door handle — Starts with the letter “K”
- 5 Across: Talking about your ex on a first date, e.g. — Starts with the letter “N”
- 6 Across: Like some minds, martinis and money — Starts with the letter “D”
- 7 Across: “Should that be the case …” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 8 Across: Profound — Starts with the letter “D”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Butter ___ — Starts with the letter “K”
- 2 Down: Like the god Tyr, for whom Tuesday is named — Starts with the letter “N”
- 3 Down: Winning — Starts with the letter “O”
- 4 Down: Reason for blue decorations at a baby shower, perhaps — Starts with the letter “B”
- 6 Down: Accomplished — Starts with the letter “D”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 13, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Door handle — KNOB
- 5 Across: Talking about your ex on a first date, e.g. — NONO
- 6 Across: Like some minds, martinis and money — DIRTY
- 7 Across: “Should that be the case …” — IF SO
- 8 Across: Profound — DEEP
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 13, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of common vocabulary (like “door handle” and the reason for blue decorations) and clever clues that require a bit of word association (like the “butter” word and the social faux pas on a first date). The wordplay around “double” (6 Across) is particularly satisfying. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt like a very smooth and quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!