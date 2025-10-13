“Talking about your ex…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: October 13, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for October 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for October 13, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Door handle — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 5 Across: Talking about your ex on a first date, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 6 Across: Like some minds, martinis and money — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 7 Across: “Should that be the case …” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Profound — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Butter ___ — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 2 Down: Like the god Tyr, for whom Tuesday is named — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 3 Down: Winning — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Reason for blue decorations at a baby shower, perhaps — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Down: Accomplished — Starts with the letter “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for October 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Door handle — KNOB

5 Across: Talking about your ex on a first date, e.g. — NONO

6 Across: Like some minds, martinis and money — DIRTY

7 Across: “Should that be the case …” — IF SO

8 Across: Profound — DEEP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Butter ___ — KNIFE

2 Down: Like the god Tyr, for whom Tuesday is named — NORSE

3 Down: Winning — ON TOP

4 Down: Reason for blue decorations at a baby shower, perhaps — BOY

6 Down: Accomplished — DID

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for October 13, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of common vocabulary (like “door handle” and the reason for blue decorations) and clever clues that require a bit of word association (like the “butter” word and the social faux pas on a first date). The wordplay around “double” (6 Across) is particularly satisfying. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt like a very smooth and quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

