Teach – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Teach, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Teach.

  • 7 letters – EDUCATE
  • 8 letters – INSTRUCT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Teach. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBID, FIT
4 LettersSHOW, FORM, REAR, BASE, TELL, DRUM, LEAD, TAME, CLUE, WARN, HEAD, LARN, PROF, LORE
5 LettersTRAIN, COACH, TUTOR, READY, ORDER, PILOT, STUDY, LEVEL, BRIEF, VERSE, GUIDE, STEER, PRIME, BREAK, BREED, BRING, DRILL, EDIFY, GROOM, IMBUE
6 LettersSCHOOL, PUNDIT, FOSTER, UPDATE, CHARGE, MANAGE, GROUND, INFORM, DIRECT, HARDEN, MATURE, IMPART, ADVISE, BETTER, ENRICH, INSTIL, LESSON, MASTER, SUBDUE, MENTOR
7 LettersEDUCATE, DELIVER, IMPROVE, TEACHER, ADDRESS, ADVANCE, COMMAND, CONTROL, SHARPEN, PREPARE, LECTURE, DEVELOP, EXPLAIN, IMPLANT, INSTILL, PROFESS, RECLAIM, SHOWHOW, TUITION
8 LettersINSTRUCT, EDUCATOR, EXERCISE, ACCUSTOM, ENGINEER, ACQUAINT, CIVILISE, CIVILIZE, HUMANISE, ILLUMINE, INITIATE, INSPIRIT, PRACTICE, SETRIGHT, TEACHING, TRAINING, TUTELAGE
9 LettersPROFESSOR, INFLUENCE, CULTIVATE, EDUCATION, AUTHORITY, MAKECLEAR, BRAINWASH, CATECHIZE, CONDITION, ELUCIDATE, ENLIGHTEN, INCULCATE, REEDUCATE, SCHOOLING
10 LettersDISCIPLINE, HOUSEBREAK
11 LettersGIVELESSONS, DOMESTICATE, FAMILIARIZE, COMMUNICATE, DEMONSTRATE, INSTRUCTION, OPENTHEEYES
12 LettersINDOCTRINATE
13 LettersGIVELESSONSIN
14 LettersBROADENTHEMIND, SHARPENTHEWITS
15 LettersGIVEINSTRUCTION, SHOWONETHEROPES
17 LettersTEACHTHERUDIMENTS

More Clues:

