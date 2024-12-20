9 Tech Trends in 2024 That Ruled the Internet

A lot happened in the world of tech in 2024. There were several product launches and announcements that went viral capturing the internet’s collective imagination. From AI-powered devices to groundbreaking hardware, 2024 was a year of innovation that transformed how we interact with technology daily. Let’s take a look at the top tech trends that ruled the internet in 2024.

1. Fast and Powerful Processors

Apple’s M4 chip

In 2024, mobile and laptop processors reached new performance heights. Apple’s M4 chip series is leading the way with even faster speeds and more energy-efficient design than its predecessors. The M4’s processor is 50% faster and the GPU is 4x faster than its predecessor M2 chipset. This is Apple’s fastest Neural Engine ever, capable of up to 38 trillion operations per second for AI integration, and incredible processing capabilities with the M4 chip.

Snapdragon 8 Elite

In the smartphone world, the Snapdragon 8 Elite left a significant dent with its incredible bump in performance. It is the first Snapdragon processor in-house by Qualcomm with custom CPU cores called Oryon. It is based on Arm architecture making this new mobile processor 44% more efficient than last gen. Also, the GPU is 40% more efficient with a 35% boost in ray tracing while gaming. The chip’s AI processing capabilities have been upgraded with a new Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) that operates 45% faster than previous versions. This enables on-device support for multimodal AI processing that can handle text, images, and video simultaneously. It even performed better than Apple’s A18 Pro chip in most benchmark tests.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

On the desktop front, AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D has taken the spotlight. The new processor delivers up to 8% gaming performance improvement compared to last-gen and up to an average 20% faster than the competition. With its innovative 3D V-Cache technology, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D provides better processing power for demanding workloads and tasks, such as video editing and gaming. This processor has become a go-to choice for enthusiasts and professionals looking for extreme performance in their PCs.

2. AI Was Everywhere

Apple Intelligence

2024 is undoubtedly the year of AI, and tech giants like Apple, OpenAI, and Google are at the frontline of this revolution. Apple Intelligence was unveiled, though shipped late, to deliver smarter, more intuitive user experiences across Apple devices. Apple’s take on AI brought real-time translations, Siri’s integration with ChatGPT, Image PlayGround, Genmoji, and more.

ChatGPT

On the other hand, ChatGPT continued its dominance with OpenAI’s 12 Days of Announcements. Several new features were introduced bringing AI to the life of many new users. Examples include Sora which can generate videos from texts or Search where ChatGPT will search the web directly. These new integrations have made ChatGPT not only a tool for conversation but also a full-scale assistant for various sectors.

Google Gemini

Google integrated Gemini with many Google apps like Google Cloud- helping with designing, operating, and optimizing applications. The ability to perform on-device actions like controlling brightness and volume or even multiple actions was a game changer.

3. Transparent TV: LG’s OLED T TV

Transparent TVs have emerged as a truly futuristic tech trend in 2024. As a kid, we used to watch this type of tech in Sci-fi Movies. LG’s 77-inch OLED T TV features a transparent OLED panel up front, with a rollable opaque film that LG named “contrast screen”. With that screen retracted, the LG OLED T is a fully see-through unit, which can display artwork, pictures, or even a virtual fish tank.

You will see a widget on the display LG called the T-Bar. It shows news, weather, and more. The transparent OLED display is sleek and modern, combining aesthetics with cutting-edge technology.

4. Meta’s Ray-Ban Glasses AI Features

Meta continued its push into the augmented reality space with the release of its Ray-Ban AI-powered glasses. These smart glasses provide a hands-free experience to users, allowing them to access apps, receive notifications, and make calls without touching the smartphone. Sleek, compact, and close to a regular sunglass, but very unlike Apple’s Vision Pro but more on that later.

The Live AI feature lets you continuously converse with Meta’s AI assistant to reference things you have discussed earlier in the conversation. It comes fitted with cameras so you can ask questions about whatever is in front of you like buildings, animals, objects, etc.

5. Smart Rings

The wearable technology advanced further with the smart rings in 2024. Samsung, Casio, and many other companies launched Smart RIngs bringing another way to track health. Samsung’s smart rings are equipped with sensors that monitor health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and more. We covered how Samsung’s smart ring differs from its smartwatches separately. Other convenient features beyond health tracking include contactless payments and notifications.

6. Tesla Robo-Taxi

Tesla was in the news, again, but for the right reasons. Elon announced his plans for a Robo-Taxi service pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving further. The company revealed that its electric vehicles would soon be equipped with fully autonomous driving capabilities, allowing them to operate as self-driving taxis without the need for a human driver. While the service is not yet live, it signals the potential for a major shift in the way we think about personal mobility and ridesharing.

7. Trifold Phones

Huawei took a bold leap into the world of foldable smartphones with the Mate XT, the world’s first triple-folding phone. It is not a trifold because you can fold it only two times. Mate XT phone features a large, flexible display that can unfold to a tablet-sized 10.2″ screen while still being portable enough to fit in your pocket. What got our attention was just how thin and light the phone felt in our hands while reviewing.

8. Tesla Optimus Gen-2: The Humanoid Robot

Tesla’s Optimus Gen-2 humanoid robot made headlines in 2024 and walked into the history pages. The humanoid was seen dancing and poaching an egg. The Optimus Generation 2 features a metal body with improved hand or motor movements. The robot is designed to help with daily tasks in both home and work environments.

It is capable of performing simple tasks, such as carrying items, performing repetitive tasks, and providing basic customer service functions. While still in the early stages, Tesla Optimus is a glimpse into the future of humanoid robots and their potential to improve productivity and quality of life.

9. Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro was one of the most anticipated tech releases of 2024. A mixed-reality headset that combines augmented and virtual reality, offering an immersive experience. The Vision Pro lets users engage with apps while still being able to see their surroundings.

However, it was poorly received due to its bulky and heavy design. Vision Pro is not comfortable to wear all day long and features a battery pack that you must carry separately. It will be interesting to see how this AR/VR headset evolves over the years.

And that’s it, folks.