Telegram Update: Collages, AI Search, and Transparent Affiliate Programs

Telegram recently introduced some new features for its users – both members and creators. Users can add collages in Telegram Stories and use a custom AI model to search for the perfect sticker. Telegram is also pushing towards transparency in its affiliate program tailored towards mini-apps. Let’s see what the Telegram team has been up to.

Collages in Stories

You can now create cool collages and add them to the Telegram Stories. Telegram has added support for combining up to 6 photos or videos into one post. There are different layouts to choose from to keep it fresh and exciting. You can pick images or videos from your phone’s gallery or take new ones with your camera. This way, you can make cool, customized stories by arranging your media just the way you want.

Just add media directly from your gallery or camera, and fill each tile to craft the perfect composition. You can combine up to 6 photos or videos in a variety of layouts of your liking.

AI Sticker Search

AI is everywhere it seems. Telegram claims to have developed a custom AI model just for searching its vast library of 40,000+ stickers! Yup, you can now search the sticker panel using multiple keywords to further narrow down your search. Just type what you are looking for and watch as a flood of stickers from Telegram’s official packs appear right before your eyes.

The AI model supports dozens of languages and not just English. And for Premium users, the fun doesn’t stop there—this upgraded search also works in the emoji section.

Captions Above Media

Telegram has also added captions for media that you share in the chat. The Move Caption Up button in the media editor makes it easier to move captions for all media shared in chats instead of going through the attachment menu.

New Creator Features

Telegram has introduced Affiliate Programs for mini-apps, offering transparent promotions with clear, publicly available terms. Users and channels will earn Stars when they join these programs from developers, selecting one from the available options, and sharing unique referral link.

When someone uses your referral link to make purchases in a mini app with Telegram Stars, you earn a commission based on their transactions. Commissions are credited to your balance in real time. Telegram Stars can be used for various purposes, including purchasing products, sending gifts, or unlocking media in channels.

That was all the exciting new features introduced by Telegram this month from improving media sharing through a new collage feature in Telegram stories to AI sticker search.