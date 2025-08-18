(Temperamental electric air conditioning...) Today's Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 18, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, August 18, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Temperamental electric air conditioning unit starts malfunctioning under 90 degrees (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 18, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, "under 90 degrees," is your direct definition. What's a five-letter word that describes an angle less than 90 degrees?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word "malfunctioning" is a huge signal. This is a classic anagram indicator, meaning you have to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to rearrange come from the first letters of the other words in the clue! The phrase "starts" is a clue telling you to take the first letter of each of the following words.

Process: Take the first letters of Temperamental, electric, air, conditioning, and unit. Now, rearrange all those letters to form a word that matches the definition!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, August 18, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, August 18, 2025: ACUTE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “under 90 degrees” directly defines ACUTE , as in an acute angle in geometry.

Definition: "under 90 degrees" directly defines ACUTE, as in an acute angle in geometry.

Wordplay: This is a fantastic and complex anagram clue. "starts" tells you to take the first letter of the following words. The letters are Temperamental, electric, air, conditioning, and unit, which gives you the letters T-E-A-C-U. "malfunctioning" is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange those letters. Rearranging T-E-A-C-U gives you ACUTE.

This is a fantastic and complex anagram clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!