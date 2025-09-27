The latest Grow a Garden Seed Stages event update features various new mechanics, and Tending your Evo Plants is one of them. This allows these new varieties of crops to grow and evolve into their better versions, allowing you to gather various rewards. However, do you know how to Tend plants in Grow a Garden? Well, this guide goes over the complete process to help you out.

List of All Steps to Tend Plants in Grow a Garden

Tending crops is a very easy process in Grow a Garden. However, it is worth noting that you can only perform this process on Evo Plants, and regular crops won’t be affected by it. You must tend these crops in the game if you wish to complete the Grow a Garden Seed Staged Event and gain all the rewards. Tending the crops will help them evolve into their next stage and unlock more rewards for you.

Below, we have listed all the steps required to tend a crop in Grow a Garden.

Step 1: Obtain and Plant Evo Seeds in Your Garden

The first step is to purchase Evo Plant seeds in the game and plant them in your garden. To do so, head over to the middle of the map and interact with the shop NPC. Next, select the option to see the Stage Seed I seeds. You will see this option as long as you haven’t upgraded to the next stage. Currently, you will find the following seeds in the shop:

Evo Beetroot I

Evo Blueberry I

Evo Pumpkin I

Evo Mushroom I

Since the shop restocks frequently, all you need to do is visit it often to purchase the desired seed.

Also read:

Step 2: Feed Them Fruits to Grow Them Bigger

To help your Evo Plants grow bigger, you can feed them other crops. Simply harvest a crop, equip it from your inventory, head over to an Evo Plant, and feed it. You will get better results if your plant is big and has some great mutations in Grow a Garden. There is also a chance that the mutation of the plant you feed to your Evo Crop gets carried over, further increasing the crop’s value.

Step 3: Submit/Use Gears to Hasten the Process

Next, you should use different gears to speed up the growth of your Evo Plant in Grow a Garden. There are multiple such gears that you can utilize, like a Watering Can or Sprinklers. Below, we have listed all the Grow a Garden Gears that you can use in this step:

Image Gear Price

(In Sheckles) Use and Effect Watering Can 50,000 – Offers 10 uses

– Helps your plants grow faster Basic Sprinkler 20,000 – Disappears after 5 minutes

– Helps your plants grow faster

– Increases fruit size Advanced Sprinkler 50,000 – Disappears after 5 minutes

– Helps your plants grow faster

– Increases mutation chance

– Increases fruit size Godly Sprinkler 100,000 – Disappears after 5 minutes

– Helps your plants grow faster

– Helps your plants grow faster

– Increases mutation chance

– Increases fruit size Master Sprinkler 10,000,000 – Disappears after 10 minutes

– Helps your plants grow faster

– Increases mutation chance

– Increases fruit size Grandmaster Sprinkler 50,000,000 – Disappears after 10 minutes

– Helps your plants grow faster

– Increases mutation chance

– Increases fruit size

Once you’ve completed all these steps, your Evo Plant should be fully grown and most likely have obtained a nice mutation. You can now harvest the crop and offer it to the new NPC in the middle of the map to upgrade your Evo Crop and get free rewards.