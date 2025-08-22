Home » Gaming » TeuTeuf Games Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #982 – August 22, 2025

TeuTeuf Games Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #982 – August 22, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #982 for August 22, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #982 Hints (August 22, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Columbia to Canada without giving away the entire route:

  • #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: Your journey will take you directly east, starting from the Atlantic coast and moving deep into the heart of the African continent.
  • #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: The first country you’ll enter is often called “Africa in Miniature” because of its wide variety of climates and landforms.
  • #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: The last country you need to guess before reaching Uganda is the world’s youngest sovereign nation, having gained independence in 2011.

Today’s Travle #982 Answers (August 22, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #982 (August 22, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 22, 2025
  • Starting City: Equatorial Guinea
  • City 1: Cameroon
  • City 2: Central African Republic
  • City 3: South Sudan
  • Destination City: Uganda

It offered a very satisfying and logical path right through the heart of Central Africa. The journey wasn’t overly long, making it a quick solve once you could picture the map of the region. It’s a good test of geographical knowledge for an area that might not be as familiar to everyone, which made it a fun challenge.

Yesterday’s Travle #981 Answers (August 21, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

  • Starting City: Colombia
  • City 1: Panama
  • City 2: Costa Rica
  • City 3: Nicaragua
  • City 4: Honduras
  • City 5: Guatemala
  • City 6: Mexico
  • City 7: United States
  • Destination City: Canada

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.

  1. Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
  2. Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
  3. Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
    • Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
    • 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
    • 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
    • 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
  4. Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses

A part-time gamer and a full-time Tech Writer. Abeer is a tech enthusiast who keeps track of all the trending gadgets and smartphones. When he isn't busy smashing words with his keyboard, you can find him playing the latest PC Games or binge-watching TV Shows.

