TeuTeuf Games Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #982 – August 22, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #982 for August 22, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!

Today’s Travle #982 Hints (August 22, 2025)

Here are a few clues to help you solve today's puzzle without giving away the entire route:

#Hint 1 for today's Travle: Your journey will take you directly east, starting from the Atlantic coast and moving deep into the heart of the African continent.

#Hint 2 for today's Travle: The first country you'll enter is often called "Africa in Miniature" because of its wide variety of climates and landforms.

#Hint 3 for today's Travle: The last country you need to guess before reaching Uganda is the world's youngest sovereign nation, having gained independence in 2011.

Today’s Travle #982 Answers (August 22, 2025)

Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #982 (August 22, 2025) is:

Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 22, 2025 Starting City: Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea City 1 : Cameroon

: Cameroon City 2: Central African Republic

Central African Republic City 3: South Sudan

South Sudan Destination City: Uganda

It offered a very satisfying and logical path right through the heart of Central Africa. The journey wasn’t overly long, making it a quick solve once you could picture the map of the region. It’s a good test of geographical knowledge for an area that might not be as familiar to everyone, which made it a fun challenge.

Yesterday’s Travle #981 Answers (August 21, 2025)

In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:

Starting City: Colombia

Colombia City 1 : Panama

: Panama City 2: Costa Rica

Costa Rica City 3: Nicaragua

Nicaragua City 4: Honduras

Honduras City 5: Guatemala

Guatemala City 6: Mexico

Mexico City 7: United States

United States Destination City: Canada

How To Play Travle

The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.