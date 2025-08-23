Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #983 – August 23, 2025

Struggling with today’s Travle puzzle? This daily geography game can be tricky, especially with its unique rules about borders and connections. Whether you’re a new player or a seasoned geographer, sometimes a little hint is all you need to complete the journey. Here you will find some helpful clues and, if all else fails, the full answer for the daily Travle #983 for August 23, 2025. Let’s get you to your destination!
Table of Contents
Today’s Travle #983 Hints (August 23, 2025)
Here are a few clues to help you solve today’s puzzle for Czech Republic to Kyrgystan without giving away the entire route:
- #Hint 1 for today’s City 1 Travle: This nation’s capital, Warsaw, was famously and meticulously rebuilt after its near-total destruction during World War II.
- #Hint 2 for today’s City 2 Travle: Your next stop is a nation often called the “breadbasket of Europe” due to its vast, fertile plains.
- #Hint 3 for today’s City 3 Travle: The journey continues across the largest country on Earth, home to Moscow’s iconic and colorful St. Basil’s Cathedral.
- #Hint 4 for today’s City 4 Travle: The final country before your destination is home to the historic Baikonur Cosmodrome, the launch site for the first-ever artificial satellite, Sputnik 1.
Today’s Travle #983 Answers (August 23, 2025)
Ready for the solution? This is your final spoiler warning! The answer for today’s Travle #983 (August 23, 2025) is:
Click here to reveal today’s Travle answers for August 23, 2025
- Starting City: Czech Republic
- City 1: Poland
- City 2: Ukraine
- City 3: Russia
- City 4: Kazakhstan
- Destination City: Kyrgyzstan
It felt like a classic cross-continental trek, taking you from the heart of Europe all the way into Central Asia. The path was surprisingly direct and logical, but the real test was knowing the specific sequence of countries needed to bridge that vast distance.Overall, it was a very satisfying puzzle that rewarded a good sense of large-scale world geography.
Yesterday’s Travle #982 Answers (August 22, 2025)
In case you missed it, here are the answers for yesterday’s Travle:
- Starting City: Equatorial Guinea
- City 1: Cameroon
- City 2: Central African Republic
- City 3: South Sudan
- Destination City: Uganda
How To Play Travle
The game gives you a starting country and a final destination, along with a set number of guesses to complete the route. Your goal is to name the sequence of countries connecting the start to the end.
- Start Your Journey: The game begins with the starting country already on your path.
- Guess the Next Country: Enter the name of a country that shares a border with the current country. Remember, connections can be surprising! The English Channel Tunnel connects the UK and France, and the Øresund Bridge connects Denmark and Sweden.
- Analyze the Colors: After each guess, the game will give you a colored emoji to tell you how good your guess was. Understanding these is key to solving the puzzle.
- ✅ Checkmark: The best move. This country gets you closer to the end and is connected to your existing path from the start.
- 🟩 Green: A good guess. This country gets you closer to the destination, even if it’s not connected to your current path (you might be working backward from the end).
- 🟧 Orange: A neutral guess. This country doesn’t necessarily help, but it doesn’t hurt much either. The path through it is only slightly longer than the optimal route.
- 🟥 Red: A poor guess. The path through this country is much longer, or no path exists through it.
- Complete the Path: Keep guessing countries until you have formed a complete, valid chain from the start country to the end country within the allowed number of guesses