Thanks to DuckDuckGo, Now We have Privacy Friendly AI Chatbot

AI chatbots are everywhere these days; however, most of them do not provide the privacy you need. They require you to sign up with your account, collect your conversations to improve their AI model, and there are many cases where companies hired humans to evaluate users’ conversations. For those who value privacy, this can be a significant red flag.

One option for better privacy is running AI models locally on your own computer. But let’s be honest—that involves a setup process, and you need a high-performance computer, which makes it impractical for most of us.

Enter Duck.ai, DuckDuckGo’s new AI chatbot that has just come out of the beta phase. Just like their privacy-focused search engine, their chatbot is also privacy-friendly. It brings privacy without all the manual hassle. Here’s everything you need to know and how to get started with it.

What Makes Duck.ai Stand Out?

One of the best things about Duck.ai is its strong commitment to privacy. Unlike many other AI chatbots, you don’t need an account to use it, and none of your chat history is stored on DuckDuckGo’s servers. Instead, all your conversation data is kept locally on your own device. And DuckDuckGo says it does not keep any copy of your conversations. However, remember that, because of this you will not be able to access your conversations from multiple devices.

Second, you get to choose the AI model from a list of good ones from big names. Currently, you can switch between models like GPT-4o mini, o3-mini, Llama 3.3, Mistral Small 3, and Claude 3 Haiku. DuckDuckGo has also gone the extra mile and secured agreements with AI model providers, ensuring your data is not stored or used to train their AI model.

If you use DuckDuckGo already, now Duck.ai is integrated into it. Just select the chat option above, and your search query is instantly on the Duck.ai chatbox. Also, similar to Google, now DuckDuckGo is also providing AI-powered answers directly on their search engine.

Upcoming Features to Look Forward To

Along with that, the company also promised a few features that they are working on to make Duck.ai compete with the likes of OpenAI and Google.

Web Search Integration: Allowing the chatbot to access up-to-date information from the web. Multimodal Interaction: Voice support on iPhone and Android. Image Uploads: The ability to ask questions about uploaded images. Potential Premium Features: Access to advanced AI models through a $9.99 subscription plan.

How to Use Duck.ai

Getting started with Duck.ai couldn’t be simpler. There’s no need to download a separate app or even sign up anywhere.

Just head to the duck.ai website to start chatting instantly. Alternatively, you can also open the DuckDuckGo search engine and click on the Chat option at the top right to access Duck.ai.

Duck.ai brings something genuinely refreshing to the AI chatbot world—a focus on privacy without compromising convenience. In our experience, it’s also fast and works just as well as the models from the original platform. While we can only access lite models as of now, the company is planning to bring top-tier AI models too, for a price. So, for anyone preferring privacy, currently, this is your safest bet.