The Batman Part II: Release Date, Cast, Villain, and More

The Batman Part II arrives in 2027, bringing Robert Pattinson back to Gotham’s shadows.

Matt Reeves teases a villain never seen before on screen, sparking theories about Hush or Court of Owls.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Batman Part II.

If you’ve been waiting for Robert Pattinson’s return as the Dark Knight, then don’t worry, you’re not alone. The Batman Part II is one of the most anticipated superhero sequels in years, and Matt Reeves is promising something darker and more personal about Gotham’s chaos. From its postponed release date to shocking villain rumors, here’s everything we know about The Batman 2.

When Is The Batman Part II Releasing?

Robert Pattinson’s Batman | Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Studios

The road to The Batman 2 has been long and messy. First scheduled for October 2025, the sequel was delayed twice due to Hollywood strikes and script delays. The new release date is October 1, 2027, thus spanning five years between the first and second film.

Filming is likely to start in April 2026, after Robert Pattinson has completed filming Dune 3. Director Matt Reeves submitted the finished script, co-written with Mattson Tomlin, in June 2025. Warner Bros. has given the project plenty of breathing space, with more than a year of post-production scheduled.

Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred Pennyworth, hinted that filming might extend into early 2027. That would at least take us into mid-2026 for the first teaser trailer to drop, with a full trailer expected in early spring 2027.

Who Is the Villain in The Batman 2?

Bruce Wayne as seen in The Batman | Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC

Matt Reeves has teased that The Batman Part II will involve a villain “never really done in a movie before.” That hint immediately generated speculation. Two leading theories stand out: Hush, Bruce Wayne’s childhood friend turned deadly rival, and The Court of Owls, Gotham’s secret society that pulls the strings from the shadows.

Both of these villains have strong ties to Bruce’s past, fitting Reeves’ approach of opening Wayne up as much as Batman. Hush connects through personal tragedy, while the Court ties into Gotham’s elite corruption. Reeves refused to say either, but his comments about digging “further into the character of Bruce Wayne” put them at the top of the list.

Other speculated villains include Clayface, a possible debut for Robin (likely Dick Grayson), and even cameo appearances by Scarecrow or Professor Pyg. While James Gunn has denied some of the rumors, Reeves’ grounded approach implies at least one new threat to force Pattinson’s Batman to tackle Gotham like never before.

How Does The Penguin Series Connect to The Batman Part II?

The Penguin | Credits: Warner Bros. Television / DC Studios / Max

If you’ve been following Colin Farrell’s The Penguin spinoff series on Max, then you’d be aware that it sets the stage for The Batman 2. Taking place just a week after the first movie, the series shows Oswald Cobblepot evolving from a mocked mid-level criminal into a Gotham kingpin.

Reeves has confirmed that Penguin has five to six major scenes in the sequel, straight after his violent power grab at the end of the series. Sofia Falcone, who tangled with Penguin in the series, is reportedly not expected to appear in the sequel, though her storyline in The Penguin could still have impacts all the way through to the underworld of Gotham.

Reeves has been calling this years-long storyline the ‘Epic Crime Saga’, a multi-project exploration of Gotham’s corruption. While The Batman Part II will stand on its own, Penguin’s rise undeniably lays the foundation for Bruce’s next formidable foe.

Who’s Returning for The Batman Part II Cast?

Catwoman and Batman as seen in The Batman | Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Studios

Robert Pattinson is locked in to portraying Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon) expected to reprise their roles. Colin Farrell is confirmed to reprise Penguin, saying Reeves has scheduled him for five or six scenes in the sequel.

Selina Kyle/Catwoman of Zoë Kravitz left Gotham at the conclusion of the first film, but she can return, especially with hints about her family’s ties to Sofia Falcone. Reeves and Kravitz themselves expressed they’d like to continue her story.

For villains, Paul Dano’s Riddler can reappear at Arkham Asylum, possibly alongside Barry Keoghan’s Joker. Their team-up was teased at the end of the first film, yet their appearances in the sequel could be brief.

Rumors are also flying about Robin’s live-action debut, especially Dick Grayson, along with possible cameos from characters like Clayface. Still, Reeves has made it clear that the focus will stay on Bruce Wayne.

Is The Batman 2 Part of the DCU?

The Batman | Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Studios

One of the biggest questions everyone has is: Will The Batman 2 be included in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU? The short answer is no. Reeves has confirmed that Pattinson’s saga is part of the Elseworlds project, meaning it runs parallel to but outside the main DC continuity.

James Gunn even went so far as to deny rumors, confirming that Pattinson would not be the DCU’s Batman in The Brave and the Bold. Although Reeves confessed he’d want to work with Gunn someday, for now, he is intent on doing his own self-contained trilogy.

So for now, viewers will be juggling two live-action Batmen: Pattinson in The Batman Saga and Gunn’s eventual DCU version. Confusing? Maybe. But Reeves argues that it keeps his version grounded and unique.

What Will The Batman Part II Be About?

Robert Pattinson’s Batman | Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures / DC Studios

Plot details stay under wraps, yet Reeves has scattered a few breadcrumbs. Get ready for another murder mystery steeped in Gotham’s corruption that puts Batman on a path “never done before.” Reeves was keen to reveal Bruce Wayne will find it “very hard” to be Batman, hinting at a more psychological story.

Whereas the first film explored Gotham’s corruption through the Riddler’s deranged riddles, the sequel shifts focus toward Bruce Wayne. According to Reeves, the second film won’t only test Batman’s determination but also his humanity.

The sequel can also draw inspiration from DC’s Zero Year and No Man’s Land storylines, both of which explore Gotham in crisis. Since the city is yet to recover from the flood that ended the first installment, the sequel provides grounds for a hostile takeover by Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Thanks to Penguin’s introduction, Hush’s rumors, and potential involvement of the Court of Owls, The Batman 2 promises a fresh, gritty take on Gotham that even longtime fans won’t see coming.

Final Thoughts on The Batman Part II

With The Batman Part II scheduled to premiere in October 2027, we’re still a long way from watching Pattinson don the cape again. But with the promise of a villain we’ve never seen in live-action from Matt Reeves, Penguin’s dangerous new role, and Bruce Wayne’s internal struggle, the wait might be worth it.

So, what do you think? Is it going to be Hush, the Court of Owls, or something else entirely? Whatever it is, one thing’s clear: Gotham’s about to get darker.